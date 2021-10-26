The 2021 season came to an end for Waterloo volleyball Saturday, Oct. 23. There, in the regional championship of Division 3, Sectional 3, the Pirates were bested by Randolph 16-25, 23-25, 23-25. After the Rockets jumped out to such a quick and emphatic win in the first set, the Pirates did not give up. Waterloo had a great chance to win the second set, at one point leading 23-21, but could not finish. The third and final set was a battle as well, eventually going to Randolph.
“We knew it would be a battle,” Waterloo head coach Christy Mosher said. “In my time as a high school volleyball coach, that is one of the most competitive regional championships I have been a part of. Randolph is a very good and athletic team. They got that quick lead and rode that momentum, but we fought hard.”
The loss may seem like a disappointment, especially given the pedigree of Waterloo volleyball and how the Pirates had reached the state title game just a season prior, but it was still a very successful campaign for the Pirates this season.
The Pirates dominated the Capitol — South conference this year, finishing with a record of 9-1 to win the conference outright. The sole loss to Belleville was even avenged later in the season in dominant fashion, leaving no doubt who the best team in the league was.
Beyond conference play, Waterloo could hang with just about anyone this season. The Pirates played some solid competition, heading off on the weekends to play in huge tournaments at places like Brookfield Central and the Milwaukee Sting Center. There, they got to play Division 1 teams from across the state, always competing and often winning.
“This was a really, really good team,” Mosher said. “We always held our own against the bigger teams. There were some big shoes fill after last year and the girls absolutely exceeded my expectations. It was a great season.”
The end of the season bring an end to an incredible Waterloo career for the class of 2022. Those girls lost just one conference game in their time as Pirates, which came this season. They were the embodiment of the tradition of winning Waterloo volleyball has established.
One of the biggest losses in the 2022 class is libero Michaela Riege. This year, she broke the Waterloo career record for digs. From a freshman opposing teams would key in on to a senior captain, Riege’s growth and development in her time as a Pirate were integral to Waterloo’s success. Mosher even mentioned she may be one of the best liberos to ever wear a Waterloo uniform.
Unsurprisingly, she led Waterloo in digs this season with 359. She also received 450 serves and added 52 aces.
Seven other seniors leave the program with Riege this offseason, including middle hitter Quinnly Hush, defensive specialist Kamden Fitzgerald, defensive specialist Madelyn Ponti, middle hitter Deeana Lira, setter Autumn Haseleu, and outside hitter Abbie Gier.
Hush and Lira held it down in the middle all season for the Pirates. Hush had 69 kills while Lira contributed 42. Hush also made her influence felt in service, adding 28 aces. Defensively, they led the team. Lira had a team-high 44 blocks this season, followed closely by Hush’s 43.
Gier stepped into an increased role as a senior and shined, too. She contributed 189 kills this season as well as a team-high 69 aces, 31 blocks, 174 digs, and 364 serves received.
While that is a big class to replace, the cupboards are absolutely not bare at Waterloo High School. Returning next year is the hard-hitting duo of juniors Sophia Schneider and Rylee Duessler. Duessler led the team in kills this season with 325, even though she was playing out of her natural position of outside hitter, instead filling the role of setter for the Pirates. Schneider was just as terrifying on the pins this year, racking up 244 kills.
Both of the juniors could serve the ball, too. Schneider was second on the team in aces with 58, followed closely by Duessler’s 55. There was no catching Riege, but Duessler and Schneider were 2nd and 3rd, respectively, in digs as well. To wrap it all up, Schneider led the way in assists this year with 331, followed by Duessler in 2nd with 227.
So, while plenty of production leaves this offseason, Waterloo’s two main pillars will return.
Replacing Riege will be a tall task, but Mosher is looking at someone who didn’t see the court for Waterloo this season to step up to the task. Junior Ashley Batz missed this entire season due to injury, but was described as “a very good libero” by Mosher herself.
In all, it was a successful season for the Pirates. While a state title run wasn’t in the cards, Waterloo was undoubtedly one of the best teams in the area and continued a strong, winning tradition at Waterloo High School. The Pirates look primed to run it back next season.