NON-DENOMINATIONAL New Crossing Church

686 Progress Way, Sun Prairie

608-834-8288

office@newcrossing.org

www.newcrossing.org

Pastor Craig Robertson

Sermons and services available online.

CATHOLIC Holy Family Parish

Marshall/Waterloo

120 S. Beebe St., Marshall

205 Milwaukee Ave., Waterloo

(920) 478-2032

www.holyfamily.info

Rev. Jorge Miramontes

Services streaming on the church’s YouTube channel.

Thursday

8:15 a.m. – Mass (Marshall)

Friday

8:15 a.m. – Mass (Waterloo School Gym)

Saturday

8:15 a.m. — Mass (Marshall)

4 p.m. — Sunday Vigil Mass (Marshall)

Sunday

9 a.m. — Mass (Marshall)

11 a.m. — Spanish Mass (Marshall)

Monday

6:30 p.m. – Mass (Waterloo Chapel)

Tuesday

6:30 p.m. – Mass (Marshall)

Wednesday

8:15 a.m. — Mass (Waterloo School Gym)

Thursday

8:15 a.m. – Mass (Marshall)

LUTHERAN Holy Trinity Lutheran (ELCA)

605 Madison St., Marshall

(608) 655-4246

www.holytrinitymarshall.com

pastor@holytrinity-marshall.com

facebook.com/holytrinity lutheranchurchwi

Sunday

10 a.m. Communion Worship

10 a.m. Sunday school

Tuesday

7:30 p.m. AA Meeting

Wednesday

5 p.m. Confirmation class

6:30 p.m. Communion Worship

St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran (ELCA)

226 E. Madison St., Waterloo

(920) 478-2570

www.stpaulswaterloo.com

StPaulsWaterlooWi@gmail.com

Interim Pastor: Rev. Robert Moberg

Sunday

9 a.m. Worship

Wednesday

6:30 p.m. Worship

Services will be streamed on Facebook Live and will also be available on our YouTube and cable channels.

St. John Evangelical Lutheran

413 E. Madison St., Waterloo (920) 478-2707

www.stjohnwaterloo.com

Rev. Jim Adomeit

Rev. Chris Esmay

Thursday

7 p.m. Bible Class

Sunday

8 a.m. Worship w/Communion

9:15 a.m. Bible Class

10:30 a.m. Worship w/Communion

Monday

7 p.m. Worship

Tuesday

1:30 p.m. OWLS

7 p.m. LVMS

Wednesday

10 a.m. Highland BC

4 p.m. PSCC & TBC

Thursday

7 p.m. Bible class

St. Paul Lutheran (WELS)

204 Deerfield Road, Marshall

(608) 655-4179

www.stpaulmarshall.com

Interim Pastor Don Schultz

Sunday

9 a.m. Worship

10 a.m. Sunday School, ages 4 through 8th grade

10 a.m. Adult Bible Class

METHODIST Marshall United Methodist

Pastor Heidi Loomis

318 William St., Marshall

(608) 655-3932

www.marshallumc.com

Sunday

7 a.m. – Service posted on Facebook

Wednesday

4 p.m. – Prayer Service posted on Facebook

Waterloo United Methodist

348 W. Madison St.

Waterloo, WI 53594

(920) 478-2520

www.umcwaterloo.org

