Jonathan Sampo’s run-scoring single with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning propelled the Waterloo 14U Teener baseball team to a thrilling 6-5 Badgerland Teeners League victory over Lake Mills Monday night, capping off a 3-1 week for the local nine.
Sampo stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and delivered a single up the middle scoring Trevor Firari with the game-winning run for the walk-off win. It was Sampo’s second hit of the night as he finished 2-for-3.
The Pirates (8-5 overall) trailed visiting Lake Mills 5-3 before tying the game in the bottom of the fifth with two runs.Kyle Hostetler walked and Firari singled before both came racing around the bases on Owen Haseleu’s ringing double to the right-center field gap.
Firari led off the Waterloo seventh with a single before Cal Hush followed suit. Keegan Lauersdorf then drew a walk before Sampo produced the game winner.
Firari and Haseleu each went 3-for-4 to lead the Pirates’ 12-hit attack.
Haseleu pitched the final two innings to earn the win. Firari started and struck out five in 2 ⅔ innings.
WATERLOO 6, LAKE MILLS 5
Lake Mills 212 000 0 — 5 7 4
Waterloo 300 020 1 — 6 12 2
Leading Hitters: (LM) — Cooper 2x4, Hunter 2x3; (W) — Firari 3x4, Haseleu 3x4, Sampo 2x3.
2B — (W) Haseleu 2.
W — Haseleu. L — Brody.
BEAVER DAM 6
WATERLOO 3
Waterloo was doubled up in a 6-3 loss to Badgerland-leading Beaver Dam on July 24.
The Pirates jumped out to a 3-0 lead. Firari drove in Benny Marshall with a first-inning single for a 1-0 Waterloo advantage. In the fourth, Haseleu tripled and scored on an error while Lauersdorf, who reached on that error, came in to score on Bryce Aubart’s RBI single.
But Beaver Dam rallied for two runs in the bottom of the fourth before pulling ahead with a four-run sixth.
Marshall went 2-for-4 with a single and a double to lead Waterloo at the plate. The Pirates actually out-hit BD 9-8 as Hostetler, Firari, Haseleu, Lauersdorf, Sampo, Aubart and Carson Rufener each added one hit apiece.
With a 6-4 league record the Pirates trail only Beaver Dam (8-0) in the league standings.
BEAVER DAM 6, WATERLOO 3
Waterloo 100 200 0 — 3 9 2
Beaver Dam 000 204 x — 6 8 1
Leading Hitters: (W) — Marshall 2x3; (BD) — Damon 2x2, Kaul 2x3.
2B — (W) Marshall; (BD) Root. 3B — (W) Haseleu.
W — Lauersdorf. L — Keel.
WATERLOO 6, 2
BRODHEAD 4, 1
Waterloo swept Brodhead in a non-league doubleheader at Reeseville Firemen’s Park on July 21.
In Game 1, the Pirates rallied for three runs late to earn the come-from-behind victory. Trailing 4-3 going into the bottom of the fourth, Waterloo pulled ahead as Aubart and Rufener singled and scored.
The Pirates added an insurance run in the fifth when Haseleu delivered an RBI triple scoring Firari.
Sampo earned the pitching win in relief, striking out five batters in two innings. Firari started and struck out four in three innings.
Marshall was the leading hitter going 2-for-3 with a double, while Firari also doubled.
In Game 2, Haseleu struck out six batters in three innings while Waterloo made two early runs stand up in a 2-1 victory to earn the sweep.
Waterloo struck for one run in the top of the first as Marshall singled and scored on Firari’s RBI groundout.
In the second, Sampo drew a leadoff walk and scored on Logan Dolphin’s fielder’s choice.
Marshall again went 2-for-3 to pace the Pirates at the plate.
(Game 1)
WATERLOO 6, BRODHEAD 4
Brodhead 301 00 — 4 5 0
Waterloo 201 21 — 6 9 0
Leading Hitters: (B) — Trenton 2x3; (W) — Marshall 2x3.
2B — (W) Firari, Marshall. 3B — (W) Haseleu.
W — Sampo. L — Trenton.
(Game 2)
WATERLOO 2, BRODHEAD 1
Waterloo 110 00 — 2 4 0
Brodhead 000 01 — 1 5 0
Leading Hitters: (W) — Marshall 2x3;
W — Haseleu. L — Evan.
