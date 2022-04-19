The Waterloo softball team’s red-hot start on the offensive side of the ball continued over the weekend. The Pirates combined for 20 runs in a non-conference doubleheader with Johnson Creek on Saturday, April 16. Waterloo won the first game 13-5 but lost the second 7-10. For the year, the Pirates have scored 56 runs in five games, an average of 11.2 per contest.
These offensive fireworks were on immediate display on Saturday at Waterloo’s Fireman’s Park. Junior pitcher Grace Marty held the Johnson Creek side scoreless in the top of the first inning, allowing her Pirates to get to work in the bottom of the first. The Pirates exploded for six runs to kick off the game.
The two sides traded runs in the top and bottom of the second inning before Waterloo scooted two more runs across in the bottom of the third to take a 9-1 lead into the fourth.
A scoreless fourth inning gave way to an explosion of runs in the fifth. Johnson Creek’s bats finally came alive, producing four runs and forcing Waterloo head coach Debra Braatz to make a pitching change. She opted for junior Sophia Schneider, which proved to be a great choice. In her 2.3 innings of work, she allowed no hits, no runs, and struck out four batters.
With Schneider’s calming presence on the mound, the Waterloo offense responded with some insurance runs. The Pirates got four more runs across the plate in the bottom of the fifth to bring the game to its eventual resting spot of 13-5.
Senior Quinnly Hush’s performance was one of the best at the plate for the Pirates in that first game. She turned three hits into three RBIs. Junior Ava Jaehnke mashed a triple, brought a run around, drew two walks, and scored three times. Schneider helped herself out as well, getting two hits and two RBIs and scoring twice.
The Pirates brought a similar offensive flair to the second game. Now acting as the road team, Waterloo was first up in the top of the first inning and set an impressive pace with four runs.
Unfortunately, Schneider’s brief appearance in the end of the first game allowed Johnson Creek to adjust to her pitches. Johnson Creek produced eight runs in the opening four innings, including four in the second inning. This scoring outburst was pushed along by two homeruns.
The Pirates did what they could to recover, putting a run across in the top of the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings. It was never enough to catch the Bluejays as they added two more security runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to hold on to a 10-7 victory.
Sophomore Katrina Freund was an offensive highlight for Waterloo, collecting two hits to score three runners and even scored once herself. Fellow sophomore Bri Lauersdorf did an outstanding job as a courtesy runner, scoring both times she was put into the game.
With the win and loss from the weekend, the Pirates now have a 3-2 record on the year. Thanks to an impressive earlier win over Cambridge, Waterloo is tied with Wisconsin Heights atop the Capitol — South standings with a 1-0 record.
This week will bring an opportunity to add another conference win to the record. After a non-conference game against Westfield scheduled for Monday, April 18 was cancelled due to snow, the Pirates will travel to Belleville on Tuesday, April 19. Following that conference challenge, Waterloo will welcome in non-conference opponent North Fond du Lac to Fireman’s Park on Friday, April 22.
A bitter Capitol — South rivalry is renewed on Monday, April 25 as the Pirates will travel to Marshall to clash with the Cardinals. This game is a rescheduling as the two teams were supposed to meet back on April 7, but weather got in the way.
SOFTBALL: WATERLOO 13, JOHNSON CREEK 5
|WATERLOO BATTING
|Player
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|A. Jaehnke
|3
|3
|2
|1
|2
|0
|M. Riege
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|L. Dorn
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Gier
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|S. Schneider
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Q. Hush
|4
|0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|K. Freund
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|K. Fitzgerald
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|B. Lauersdorf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Huebner
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|31
|13
|12
|13
|6
|2
|WATERLOO PITCHING
|Player
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|G. Marty
|4.6
|8
|5
|4
|7
|1
|S. Schneider
|2.1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|TOTALS
|7.0
|8
|5
|4
|10
|5
SOFTBALL: JOHNSON CREEK 10, WATERLOO 7
|WATERLOO BATTING
|Player
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|A. Jaehnke
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|M. Riege
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|A. Gier
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|S. Schneider
|3
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Q. Hush
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K. Freund
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|A. Baumann
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|G. marty
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B. Huebner
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|B. Lauersdorf
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|34
|7
|14
|7
|4
|2
|WATERLOO PITCHING
|S. Schneider
|5.0
|10
|10
|9
|4
|9
|G. Marty
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1