The Marshall boys basketball improved to 8-0 on the year with a 74-33 win at home over Jefferson on Wednesday, Dec. 22. Jefferson, which now drops to 0-7 this season, had trouble dealing with an aggressive Marshall defense.
The Cardinals made it a point to swarm to the ball. Head coach Dan Denniston had his players run a full-court press from the onset, which his speedy guards and athletic forwards ran to near perfection, securing some turnovers and easy buckets.
Perhaps the most noticeable aspect of Marshall's defensive effort was how every player had active hands. Whether racing up the court as part of the press or in the half-court defense, Marshall defenders were often clawing at the ball, trying to rip a steal out and head the other way.
"We talked about that before the game," Denniston said of the defensive aggression. "We tried to play with great energy. There will be nights where the ball doesn't go in the basket and you have to lean on your defense. So far this year, we've done a good job of digging in, keeping the ball out of the lane, contesting jump shots, and making the other team work for what they get."
Wednesday night was not one of those nights where Marshall had to lean on its defense. The defense was impressive, but the shots were absolutely still falling for the Cardinals on the offensive end of the floor.
Three of Marshall's usual suspects were causing trouble for the Jefferson defense. Seniors Craig Ward, Michael Lutz, and Reid Truschinski were a triple-threat that the Eagles couldn't contain. Lutz did his damage with devastating post moves, Ward was efficient as he drove the lane, and Truschinski benefited from Lutz's early success as his hot start demanded a double team.
Near the end of the first half, senior guard Cole Denniston got hot as well. He nailed a long jumper then stepped back for back-to-back 3-pointers to continue the offensive onslaught. Marshall played a fantastic first half on both ends of the floor and took a 44-13 lead into the break.
Marshall didn't lose sight of the goal as the beginning of the second half was more of the same. Truschinski and Ward were pouring in buckets from the paint. With about a 37-point lead midway through the second half, coach Denniston started working in the second unit.
Senior forward Luis Bello took the most advantage of his time on the court as the game wound to an end. He had two nice scores in the post and nailed a 3-pointer to keep the Marshall offense afloat as the running clock ticked away.
The game came to a close with a free throw from Marshall senior Josh Eggers, sealing a 74-33 win for Marshall. From beginning to end, coach Denniston liked what he saw.
"I'm proud of the way we shared the ball offensively," coach Denniston said. "We had four guys in double digits (scoring). In a game like this, one or two guys can focus on getting their points. We didn't do that. We shared the ball and continued to play within our system. We have a bunch of guys that care more about the score on the scoreboard and winning than they do about individual stats."
Lutz and Ward tied for both the team-high and game-high in scoring with 16 points each. Truschinski wasn't far behind with 13. Denniston nailed three 3-pointers to help get him to 11 points. Jefferson senior forward Aiden Devine led the Eagles with 10 points.
The Cardinals will hope to roll the positive momentum gathered in this game into the Evansville Shootout over the holiday break. Marshall will travel down to Evansville High School to participate in the event on Wednesday, Dec. 29 and Thursday, Dec. 30. The Cardinals will take on Beloit Memorial on Wednesday and Delavan-Darlen on Thursday.
Following the end of 2021, Marshall will kick off the new year with its first Capitol - South game. The Cardinals will host Cambridge on Friday, Jan. 7.