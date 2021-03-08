Four members of conference champion Waterloo headline the 2020-21 Capitol Conference Wrestling Team.

The Pirates, who went a perfect 6-0 in Capitol Conference duals, were represented on the first team by seniors Juan Alonso (126 pounds) and Francisco Moreno (195), junior Maximos Besl (220)and freshman Trevor Firari (145).

Alonso finished the season 16-5 at 126 pounds while qualifying for his second WIAA Division 3 state tournament, while also making a trip to state — for the first time — was Firari who ended his freshman year 18-4.

Also named to the first team were Cambridge/Marshall’s Tucker Cobb (Fr., 106) and Mitchell Gomez (Sr., 285).

Earning second-team recognition were Waterloo freshman Fernanco Carillo (106), senior Jonathan Aguero (132), senior Kyle Fugate (145), senior Reynol Limon (182) and junior Gavin Wright (285).

Cambridge/Marshall’s Kody Finke (Fr., 120) and Drew Johnson (So., 126)

Gunnar Hamre of Poynette was named the 2020-21 Capitol Conference Wrestler of the Year.

CAPITOL CONFERENCE WRESTLING TEAM

First Team

106 Tucker Cobb Cambridge/Marshall

113 Isaiah Gauer Poynette

120 Mason Mau Sugar River

126 Juan Alonso Waterloo

132 Joe Quaglia Sugar River

138 Cash Stewart Poynette

145 Gunnar Hamre Poynette

152 Trevor Firari Waterloo

160 Owen Barr Poynette

170 Charlie Cassady Lake Mills

182 Ben Buchholtz Lake Mills

195 Francisco Moreno Waterloo

220 Maximos Besl Waterloo

285 Mitchell Gomez Cambridge/Marshall

Second Team

106 Fernando Carillo Waterloo

113 A.J. Pennington Columbus

120 Kody Finke Cambridge/Marshall

126 Drew Johnson Cambridge/Marshall

132 Jonathan Aguero Waterloo

138 Riley Schmidt Lakeside Lutheran

145 Kyle Fugate Waterloo

152 James Amacher Poynette

160 Alex Zielinski Sugar River

170 Anthony Goelzer Columbus

182 Reynol Limon Waterloo

195 Jordan Tindell Lake Mills

220 Brayden Holdorf Columbus

285 Gavin Wright Waterloo

CAPITOL CONFERENCE WRESTLER OF THE YEAR

Gunnar Hamre — Poynette

Load comments