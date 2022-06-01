A key to success in the WIAA state tournament is resilience. When momentum has shifted away or calls are going in the other team's favor, a positive response can be the difference between the season ending or extending. On Tuesday, May 31, Marshall baseball showed resilience.
Some innings looked tough for the Cardinals with frustrating missed calls or strong offensive runs from their opponent, No. 2 seed Green Lakes/Princeton. Despite the challenges, No. 3 seed Marshall pulled off a 12-6 victory to advance to the regional championship.
"The biggest thing is we answered in the right way," Marshall head coach Shane Murphy said. "Even when things started to go bad, we just went out and scored more runs and didn't let anything get in our way. We didn't let outside factors control our outcome. It can be tough with high schoolers, but these guys did a great job of controlling it and getting a win."
Marshall never had to worry about getting runs across the plate. The Cardinals had their bats working early and often.
Sophomore center fielder Matthew Motl and senior shortstop Cole Denniston drew walks to lead the game off, and the onslaught was on. Junior third baseman Peyton Kleinheinz came up clutch, ripping a single into right field to bring Motl and Denniston in to score to make it a 2-0 Marshall lead.
The Cardinals weren't done, either. Junior catcher Collin Petersen was up next and he poked a single up the middle of the infield. A slew of misplays from the Green Lake/Princeton defense allowed Kleinheinz to get all the way home and pushed Petersen to third base.
Tyler Petersen, pinch running for Collin, scored in the next at-bat as freshman Carson Connelly punched a tough grounder to third base which was mishandled. The Cardinals got some help from a few errors, but still put in the work to earn a 4-0 lead in just the first inning.
Momentum was firmly on Marshall's side as the bottom of the first inning looked as dominant as the top. Senior Haiden Nolden got the start on the mound for the Cardinals and started red-hot, retiring the side in order to quickly bring Marshall's bats back to the plate.
Senior Bryce Frank led off the top of the second with a single and the Cardinals were rolling once again. Motl drew his second walk of the day to bring Denniston up to bat. Here's where Murphy flexed some coaching wisdom.
With the speedster Frank at second base, he called for Denniston to square to bunt. Green Lake/Princeton's third baseman reacted by sprinting up to get in position to play the ball. This was all the opportunity Frank needed as he broke for the open bag. Both the catcher and third baseman were caught off guard, leading to an errant throw down the line. Frank popped up from his slide and advanced to home, giving Marshall a 5-0 lead.
Motl had stolen second base on the play as well and was pushed to third by a groundout from Denniston. Nolden then stepped up and popped a sacrifice fly into foul territory, allowing Motl to come home to score and make it a dominant 6-0 lead for the Cardinals.
"We were really aggressive today, which was huge," Murphy said of his offense. "Scoring a lot of runs is always a recipe for success. We were aggressive on both the base paths and at the plate. We wanted to put pressure on them."
Just when things seemed to be getting out of hand in favor of Marshall, Green Lake/Princeton started putting it together. Nolden walked two batters and hit a third to load the bases in the bottom of the second inning with two outs. The Tigersharks caught their first break of the day, singling up the gut to bring two runs around. Nolden forced a groundout to escape further damage, but Marshall's lead was now down to 6-2.
The Cardinals' bats were quiet in the top of the third, allowing Green Lake/Princeton to keep pounding. Back-to-back singles put runners on the corners with only one out. In an obvious stealing situation, Nolden wisely fired two flawless pick-off moves to first base. Both seemed to get the out, including the second one where the runner didn't touch the bag. Both times, the field umpire disagreed.
The inning extended. Marshall seemingly avoided any damage by forcing a groundout to third base with two outs, but the home plate umpire overturned the "out" call from the field umpire, allowing the run to score safely. Nolden would eventually force a no-doubt groundout, but Green Lake/Princeton had now cut it to a 6-3 Marshall lead.
With momentum firmly on Green Lake/Princeton's side, Marshall didn't flinch. The Cardinals led off the top of the fourth inning with both Frank and Motl getting hit by pitches. They advanced a base thanks to a wild pitch, setting the stage for Denniston to ground to third base and buy Frank time to come score.
Nolden then helped himself out by getting on base with a single, bringing Cooper Usgaard to the plate. The cleanup batter did his job, bashing a double over the center fielder's head to bring both Denniston and Craig Ward (pinch running for Nolden) in to score. Marshall had its answer, a 3-run inning to take a 9-3 lead.
"Baseball is a game of momentum swings," Murphy said. "It was really big that we were able to steal that momentum back a couple of times tonight."
Green Lake/Princeton made things interesting in the bottom of the fifth. Nolden walked two batters to start things, ending his day and putting relief pitcher Mason Collins in a tough spot. The senior would then walk the bases loaded. A grounder, and error, and single to left brought three runs home. Collins would soon escape, but the Tigersharks had cut the lead to 9-6.
Again, Marshall had an answer thanks to some big swings. Denniston led off with a double, followed by a single from Usgaard. This set the stage for Kleinheinz to show up in the clutch once again. He punished a triple into the right-center gap, bringing two runs in and setting himself up to score. Petersen then chopped a tough grounder to short, bringing Kleinheinz home to make it a 12-6 Marshall lead.
Collins then settled down to ice things. He forced a three up, three down inning in the sixth and recovered from runners on the corners to keep the Tigersharks scoreless in the seventh to seal a 12-6 win and a place in the regional championship.
There, Marshall will meet No. 1 seed Markesan. Champions of the Trailways - North conference this season, the Hornets toppled Waterloo 5-2 on Tuesday to reach this point. The game is set for 5 pm at Markesan on Wednesday, June 1.