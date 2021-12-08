Dec. 9 Marshall Waterloo Art & Life Calendar

The Marshall Public Library holds Story Time at 10 a.m. on Thursdays. Bring your toddlers and join in music, stories and an activity. More information: (608) 655-3123.
Mondays: Senior Aerobics
The Marshall Public Library offers free Senior Aerobics at 10 a.m. on Mondays. This is a low impact (seated or standing) exercise class for seniors 55 and older. Increase your flexibility and tone your muscles with easy to follow exercises. Marshall EMS will also do free blood pressure checks at no cost to you. More information: (608) 655-3123.
WATERLOO Dec. 11: Ham Dinner
The Waterloo American Legion Post 233 is hosting a ham dinner on Saturday, Dec. 11. The menu includes ham, scalpel potatoes, vegetables, bread, salads and desserts. Those interested can order for dine in, pick up or delivery. Service will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. or until sold out. Adults cost $9.50 and children 12 and under cost $5. For more information, call (608) 478-2780. For delivery call (608) 478-4300.
Dec. 14: Holiday Sing-Along
The library is also hosting a holiday sing-along on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. in the library to get in the holiday spirit. All ages are welcome. Ukulele players are invited to bring their instruments.
Dec. 11 — Dec. 18: WinterFest
The Waterloo Parks Deparment is hosting the 1st Annual WinterFest at Waterloo Firemen’s Park. Festivities start Saturday, Dec. 11 with a vendor fair, a cookie contest and gingerbread house contest. Later in the day is a holiday parade, followed by a celebration with Santa and a chili cookoff. On Saturday, Dec. 18, sled races will take place on Lum Avenue Hill and a snowman building contest will be at Skalitzky Field. It all ends with the Winter Ball, a formal event for adults 21 and older. One ticket for the Winter Ball includes two drink tickets and dinner from PrimalCue. For more information or questions, call the parks department at (920) 478-3025.
Dec. 19: Scholarship Fundraiser
On Sunday, Dec. 19, the American Legion Auxiliary is hosting a scholarship fundraiser at the Waterloo American Legion. There will be a meat raffle and chili cook off during the Packers vs. Raven football game. The bar opens at 11:30 a.m. For questions contact Darlene Swanson at (608) 215-7554 or Sheena Hauptli at (608) 333-1038.
The Waterloo Marshall Courier welcomes submission of items for the Art & Life Calendar. Send items to Courier Managing Editor Ryan Spoehr at rspoehr@hngnews.com or call him at (920) 626-4997.