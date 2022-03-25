The Waterloo baseball team is dealing with some serious losses from the 2021 campaign. Blake Huebner, Brody Tschanz, and Wyatt Peterson were integral pieces of the Pirates' 9-13 season last year, handling almost all of the pitching duties and providing necessary pop in the batting lineup.
All three were lost to graduation in the offseason. Still, Waterloo returns a fair amount of production from last year and got a nice late-season boost from the stellar class of 2024.
"It will be interesting to see how the pieces fit," Waterloo head coach Dennis Klubertanz said. "You kind of have an idea, but I've never finished a season with the exact same lineup that I started with in my 10 years. I say that to encourage the kids, as well. If you're not playing in the first game, your time might still be coming."
Chief among the returning Pirates expected to fill a major role in the lineup is senior Antonio Unzueta. Unzueta was a 1st team all-conference infielder as a junior and will additionally be asked to help quell the losses on the mound for the Pirates.
Waterloo's other returning all-conference selection is junior Cooper Setz, who earned a spot on the Capitol - South's second team as a sophomore for his efforts in the infield.
Unzueta will be joined in the pitching effort by one of the class of 2024's studs, Cal Hush. Hush proved how capable his arm was this fall by quarterbacking the football team. Now, he'll step onto the mound as one of the Pirates' main options after gaining some valuable varsity experience as a freshman.
Hush isn't the only sophomore that will have a lot on his plate this season. Klubertanz specifically called out Jon Sampo, Trevor Firari, and Owen Haseleu. Sampo will serve as the Pirates' backstop while Firari and Haseleu will man center and right field, respectively.
The class of 2024's introduction into the starting lineup was the spark the Pirates needed late last season. After some ups and downs in the regular season, Waterloo knocked off conference foes New Glarus and Cambridge in the WIAA tournament, avenging four combined losses from the regular season.
The Pirates eventually fell in heartbreaking fashion to Palmyra-Eagle, 2-1, in the regional championship. The Pirates held a 1-0 lead heading into the sixth inning until the Panthers pushed two late runners across the plate to steal the regional crown. That was a common theme for Waterloo last year. Waterloo lost five games by two or less runs in 2021 and had other mid-to-late game leads slip away.
"We had some close, heartbreaking losses last season," Klubertanz said. "It was the story of our season last year. We could have easily had a very different season."
This time around, the Pirates have a new gameplan. While Waterloo may lack the traditional power in its lineup, the Pirates can absolutely scoot. That should help them put away more of those close games this season.
"We have speed," Klubertanz said. "We're going to have to swipe some bases and get some guys in motion. We're not going to bang the ball around the park. We have to take advantage of our speed."
Waterloo has its work cut out for it, though. Cambridge, last year's Capitol - South champion, returns the conference's reigning pitcher of the year, Jared Marty, as well as three more 1st team all-conference selections. Marshall and Belleville should be reloaded for solid seasons as well.
"It all depends on how the breaks go," Klubertanz. "I can't remember the last time a team ran away with a conference title in the Capitol - South. It usually comes down to one game in this conference. It comes down to who gets the bounces when they need them. Everyone is going to be solid."
The Pirates will start the year with a doubleheader on the road at Palmyra-Eagle on Saturday, Apr. 2 at 10 am.