Marshall school board sends budget to annual voters' meeting

The Marshall School Board has approved a preliminary 2021-22 budget with an expected significant tax rate drop compared to last year.
It now goes to local voters for approval at the school district’s budget hearing and annual meeting, set for 6 p.m. Monday Sept. 27 at the District Office, 617 Madison St.
The school board on Sept. 15 adopted a 2021-22 budget of about $15.6 million, up from about $1.5 million in 2020-21.
The board also set a preliminary $3.35 million tax levy for 2021-22, down from about $4 million in 2020-21.
The school district’s portion of the tax rate per $1,000 of assessed value, to be listed on tax bills that come out in December, would be $7.67. That would be down $2.79 from $10.46 in 2020-21.
This is only the school district’s portion of the tax rate. It would be combined on tax bills with other portions from local municipalities, Dane County and Madison College.
Business Manager Robert Chady said any of the numbers could still change between now and October, based on final data on property values from the Wisconsin Department of Revenue and final word on the amount of state aid the district will receive.
“It looks rosy right now; I think we’re trending in the right direction,” Chady said.
Chady said the total value of property in the Marshall School District is expected to go up 5.8 percent over 2021-22, to a total of about $526 million.
Chady said Marshall expects to receive about $8.2 million in general state aid, up from $7.8 million in 2020-21.
The amount of state aid is based in part on the district’s annual third-Friday enrollment count, which was done on Sept. 17. That data will be available to the district later this month.
ESSER
Chady said the Marshall schools have received about $1 million in federal COVID-19 relief since the start of the pandemic.
Round one was about $212,000 in CARES Act funding. The district next received about $829,000 in federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds.
The district has already spent about $400,000 of that, with about $600,000 left to spend during the 2021-22 school year.
Chady said much of that spending has been directed toward “student achievement and gap closing." That has included buying a new math curriculum that the district hopes will better align math instruction across all grade levels; new reading initiatives for younger grades including new classroom books and the hiring of new staff with reading expertise; and remodeling the lower level of the Early Learning Center to create a space to focus on reading.
The school district additionally bought air purifiers for choir classrooms, replaced sinks that had traditional hand-turned faucets with new faucets that turn on by sensors, and replaced traditional water fountains with those designed to fill a water bottle.
Chady said some of the funds were also used to hire special education and substitute teachers, and on protective items like masks, hand sanitizer and plastic gloves.
Chady said the school district has not yet received official word on what its next round of aid, known as ESSER III, might amount to. But he anticipates it will be about $1.6 million. He told the school board that the plan would be to spend half of that in the 2022-23 school year and the rest in 2023-24.
Debt
Chady also said a reduction in debt is helping to drive down local taxes, as the school district prepares to make the final payment on its elementary school building next March.
The school board has also been prepaying debt, reducing its long-term interest payments. The district expects to have to make about $808,000 in debt payments in 2021-22, compared to about $1.4 million in 2020-21.
“This is good thing; I think our district has been wise to pre-pay debt in order to reduce interest expenses,” Chady said.
Salary schedule
In other matters on Sept. 15, the school district approved a new salary schedule for teachers and other certified staff. It includes an annual raise of $700 or equal to the annual increase in the consumer price index. It also includes a $1,000 raise in year 4 of service and every three years after that.
Staff members additionally have access to raises based on professional development course completion.
District Administrator Daniel Grady said the average annual teacher salary in Marshall is about $50,000.
The new salary schedule was the result of three years of work by a committee of staff members who regularly shared back to their buildings what was being discussed, and took feedback. District officials said the effort was aimed at attracting and retaining high-quality teachers.
COVID-19 Dashboard
The school board also on Sept. 15 directed Grady, without a formal vote, to continue to keep the district’s COVID-19 dashboard off its website.
Grady said the dashboard, that tracks COVID-19 cases in the district, still exists and is available to administrators but is not publicly accessible.
Grady said because classes had been out for the summer “there would be almost nothing to update since June.”
Grady also said a check of other similar-sized other area school districts showed that none are offering a publicly accessible dashboard.
School board members said if Marshall sees a spike in cases, the dashboard could again be made viewable. They said there might be a value in doing so in that scenario.