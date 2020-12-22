HARTLAND
Marshall nearly let a 18-point lead slip away before holding off Lake Country Lutheran 60-56 in a non-conference girls basketball game played Tuesday in Hartland.
The Cardinals (7-1) built a 45-27 lead midway through the second half, but without senior Laura Nickel, who picked up her fourth foul early in the second half before fouling out with 2 ½ minutes to play, the Lightning (6-4) mounted a rally.
Reiley Mueller and Julia Hirt brought the Lightning (6-4) back, combining for 43 points, a combined 27 in the second half.
Marshall’s free throw shooting kept LCL at a distance, however. Sophomore Hallie Weisensel made 7-of-8 foul shots in the final 1:42 and finished with a career-high 18 points.
Back-to-back Hirt baskets brought the Lightning to within five, but Weisensel made a pair of free throws to keep it a three-possession game. Mueller’s 3-pointer before the final horn finalized the scoring.
The Cardinals closed out the first half on a 12-3 run, turning a six-point game into a 33-18 advantage. Marshall hit five 3-pointers in the first half alone, including back-to-back triples by Weisensel and two more 3s by sophomore Allie Rateike, including one just before the halftime buzzer.
Rateike and Anna Lutz each scored 10, while both Nickel and senior Mya Andrews tallied eight in the win. Junior Abby Ward scored seven to round out the Cardinals' scoring.
After losing 59-46 to Division 2 top-ranked Beaver Dam Monday, Marshall avoided losing back-to-back games for the first time since the 2018-19 season.
Up Next
Marshall will play two more games before the calendar turns. On Tuesday, the Cardinals travel to Waupun for a 6 p.m. tipoff, then will play an 11 a.m. matinee on New Years Eve at Evansville.
MARSHALL 60, LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN 56
Marshall 33 27 — 60
Lake Country 18 38 — 56
