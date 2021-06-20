PRINCETON — Waterloo senior Brooke Mosher advanced to state in both the girls long jump and triple jump out of the Division 3 Princeton sectional on Thursday.
Mosher placed second in the triple jump (34 feet, 5 3/4 inches) and third in the long jump (15-7 1/4). She also competed in the high jump and placed ninth after clearing 4-8.
Waterloo’s boys 800 meter relay team of freshman Dakota Sturgill, junior Luke Fiedorowicz and seniors Jackson Christenson and Caleb Hager finished 12th in 1 minute, 45.23 seconds.
The WIAA State Track and Field Championships will once again be held at UW-La Crosse. Division 3 competition takes place today starting at 11 a.m.