Waterloo senior Brooke Mosher advanced to the state track and field meet with a second place finish in the triple jump and a third place finish in the long jump at the Division 3 Princeton sectional on Thursday.

Mosher placed second in the triple jump (34 feet, 5 3/4 inches) and third in the long jump (15-7 1/4). She also competed in the high jump and placed ninth after clearing 4-8.

Waterloo’s boys 800 meter relay team of freshman Dakota Sturgill, junior Luke Fiedorowicz and seniors Jackson Christenson and Caleb Hager finished 12th in 1 minute, 45.23 seconds.

The WIAA State Track and Field Championships will once again be held at UW-La Crosse. Division 3 competition takes place today starting at 11 a.m.

