WAUSAU — A third state championship eluded the Waterloo volleyball program after the Pirates dropped a 3-1 decision to Howards Grove in the 2020 WIAA Division 3 State Tournament, held at Wausau West High School Saturday.
The second-seeded Pirates (26-5) won the first set of the state final 25-23, only to suffer setbacks in the next three sets, 25-22, 25-15, 25-11, to the top-seeded Tigers (22-1).
Seniors Brooke Mosher and Joslyn Wolff shared the team lead with eight kills apiece, while Mosher added 16 assists and nine digs while Wolff had eight digs.
Sophomore Sophie Schneider chipped in seven kills, while sophomore Rylee Duessler had a team-high 11 digs.
Howards Grove earned its second straight Division 3 state championship, and its fourth in program history.
Waterloo, the Division 3 state champions in 2014 and 2015, was making its fifth state tournament appearance.
A full story along with photos will appear in the Nov. 12 edition of The Courier.
