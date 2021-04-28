Cooper Setz hit a leadoff double and scored what proved to be the winning run on a base hit by Cal Hush in the sixth inning as Waterloo’s baseball team kicked off 2021 with a 4-3 Capitol South win over Marshall on Tuesday at Waterloo Firemen’s Park.
It was the first game either program played since May of 2019.
"It was great to just see the kids back out on the ball diamond again,” Waterloo baseball coach Dennis Klubertanz said. "This was a tough way to start a season with a conference rival, but our kids met the challenge. My seniors stepped up tonight when I needed them to and my young guys played well also. Defensively we were sharp with not committing an error and we had some clutch hits when we needed them."
Wyatt Peterson collected three hits in the game, starting with a line drive single in the bottom of the first inning. He later scored on a passed ball to give the Pirates an early 1-0 advantage.
Marshall rallied with two runs in the fourth to take a one-run lead. Mason Collins and Matthew Motl drove in the runs with sacrifice flies.
“It felt like a playoff game compared to the very first game of the season,” Cardinals head coach Shane Murphy said.
The Pirates regained the lead with two in the fifth. Hush reached on an error, stole second and scored on an RBI double to center by Peterson. Blake Huebner followed with an RBI double to center to score Peterson.
Setz scored the insurance run in the sixth and the Pirates held on from there. Marshall made it a one-run game in the seventh when Collin Peterson hit a leadoff triple and scored on a groundout, but a strikeout and a groundout ended it.
Huebner started for Waterloo and earned the decision, allowing two earned runs on three hits with six strikeouts and two walks over 3 1/3 innings. Brody Tschanz pitched the final 3 2/3 innings and earned the save, allowing one earned run on three hits with seven strikeouts and one walk.
Cole Denniston took the loss for Marshall, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits with four strikeouts and three walks over five innings.
The Cardinals cut the deficit to one run in the top half of the seventh when Collin Petersen hit a lead-off triple and scored on Haiden Nolden’s RBI groundout. But Marshall never threatened again as Tschanz slammed the door.
WATERLOO 4, MARSHALL 3
Marshall 000 200 1 — 3 6 0
Waterloo 100 021 x — 4 8 0
Marshall (ab-r-h-rbi) — Denniston 3-0-0-0, C. Petersen 3-1-1-0, Nolden 4-0-1-1, C. Petersen 3-0-0-0, Kalish 4-1-1-0, Usgaard 2-0-2-0, Collins 2-0-0-1, Haberkorn 2-0-1-0, Motl 2-0-0-1, Jennings 0-1-0-0. Totals — 25-3-6-3.
Waterloo (ab-r-h-rbi) — Tschanz 4-0-0-0, Peterson 3-2-3-1, Huebner 2-0-1-1, Unzueta 2-0-1-0, Hager 2-0-1-0, Haseleu 3-0-0-0, Setz 3-1-1-0, Firari 2-0-0-0, Hush 3-1-1-1. Totals — 24-4-8-3.
2B — Nolden, Kalish; Peterson, Huebner, Setz. 3B — C. Petersen.
Pitching HO — . ER — . SO — . BB — .
W — . L — . S — .
