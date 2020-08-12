The Waterloo 14U Teener baseball team’s abbreviated 2020 season came to an end as the local squad went 1-1 in its final two games of the summer.
On Aug. 3, the Pirates hammered out 10 hits and got terrific pitching in an 11-2 victory over Deerfield at Reeseville Firemen’s Park. Trevor Firari and Logan Dolfin led the way with two hits each while Jonathan Sampo, Owen Haseleu, Cal Hush, Keegan Lauersdorf, Cameron Tschanz and Jens Noak each had one hit.
Three big innings propelled the Pirates to victory. The local nine put up three runs in their first at bat. Firari singled, Benny Marshall reached on an error and Haseleu walked before all scored giving Waterloo a 3-0 advantage.
After plating one run in the second, the Pirates scored three more times in the third. Marshall drew a free pass to lead off the inning, but he didn’t make his stay at first long as Haseleu followed with a home run to right-center field. Lauersdorf later walked and scored on Tschanz’s RBI single pushing the lead to 7-0.
Waterloo put Deerfield out of its misery with a four-run fifth-inning outburst. Lauersdorf’s two-run double was the big blow.
Haseleu gave up just one hit in two innings to earn the pitching win, while Tschanz struck out seven over the final 3 ⅔ to earn the save.
COLUMBUS 4, WATERLOO 3
Columbus scored on the final play of the game as a Waterloo error led to the game-winning run on Aug. 5.
The Pirates broke a 2-2 tie scoring once in the top of the sixth inning when Firari tripled before stealing home. But Columbus tied the score in the bottom of the frame, before winning it in its final at bat.
Tschanz went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead the Pirates, while Marshall, Firari, Haseleu and Carson Rufener each added one safety apiece.
Waterloo ended the season with an 8-6 record overall, which included a 6-5 record in Badgerland Teeners League play.
WATERLOO 11, DEERFIELD 2
Deerfield 000 200 — 2 5 2
Waterloo 313 04x — 11 10 0
Leading Hitters: (W) — Firari 2x4, Dolfin 2x2.
2B — (W) Lauersdorf. HR — (W) Haseleu.
W — Haseleu. L — Stephen. S — Tschanz.
COLUMBUS 4, WATERLOO 3
Waterloo 100 101 0 — 3 6 1
Columbus 100 101 1 — 4 2 3
Leading Hitters: (W) — Tschanz 2x2.
2B — (W) Haselu. 3B — (W) Firari.
W — Lang. L — Firari.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.