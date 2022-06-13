The Waterloo baseball team turned in a solid campaign in 2022. The Pirates ended up in 4th place in the final Capitol - South conference standings with a 5-5 record. As such, five Waterloo players were recognized in the conference's postseason all-conference teams. Let's see who qualified for the Pirates.
2nd team all-conference
Cal Hush, sophomore, pitcher
Hush was Waterloo's go-to arm in 2022, leading the team in innings pitched with 40. He gave up 18 earned runs for an ERA of 3.150. He also led the team in strikeouts with a whopping 34.
More than just a pitcher, Hush also brought value at the plate. He turned in 18 hits, 11 RBIs, and came around to score 12 times He finished the year with a batting average of 0.286 and an on-base percentage of 0.375.
Antonio Unzueta, senior, infield
This is Unzueta's second season with all-conference honors. He was a 1st team selection as a junior in 2021. He spent stretches of this season dealing with injuries but still put up strong numbers.
Unzueta was one of the most reliable bats in Waterloo's lineup this season. Typically batting in the two spot for the Pirates, Unzueta put up a batting average of 0.388 with an on-base percentage of 0.476 and a slugging percentage of 0.478.
On top of his production at the plate, Unzueta was also a valuable arm in the pitching rotation. He gave up 10 earned runs in his 20 innings of work for an ERA of 3.500. He struck out 13 batters in his time on the mound.
Bryce Aubart, freshman, infield
Aubart played far beyond his age in 2022. The freshman was a reliable glove at third base and also did a solid job as the nine spot in the batting order.
He cobbled together 13 hits and five walks for a batting average of 0.255. His performance at the plate earned him six RBIs and six runs scored. At third, Aubart has 28 assists, 12 putouts, and only two errors on 42 total chances.
Owen Haseleu, sophomore, outfield
Haseleu was a huge bat in Waterloo's lineup this season, batting cleanup. He led the team in total hits with 27, leading to a batting average of 0.370. He also led the team in RBIs with 24 and doubles with seven. He also came around to score 21 runs.
He also pitched the third-most innings for the Pirates with 22.2. He gave up 10 earned runs for an ERA of 3.088. He struck out 17 batters and also tied for the team lead in saves with two.
Honorable mention all-conference
Cooper Setz, junior, infield
Setz, the three spot batter in Waterloo's lineup, was a reliable bat in 2022. He put together 20 hits and a team-high 13 walks drawn for a batting average of 0.282. His constant presence on the base path was good news for the Pirates as he came around to score 26 times, also a team high.
At first base, Setz allowed only three errors all season. He has 70 putouts.
Snub list
It can certainly be argued that Waterloo junior Jordan Radloff deserved a spot on this list, as well. Whether it was on the mound or at the plate, he was a vital part of Waterloo's success this season.
Radloff was the most powerful bat in the lineup, leading the team in homeruns with two. He was also second on the team with 19 RBIs. He led the team in batting average with a 0.393 thanks to 22 hits.
On the mound, Radloff had just a 1.793 ERA in 27.1 innings of work. He had two saves on the season and was second on the team in strikeouts with 29.
This kind of two-way production deserved at least an honorable mention nod from the conference. Hopefully, this serves as inspiration to come back even stronger next season.
Full 2022 Capitol - South all-conference teams:
1st team-
Trevor Syse, senior, Belleville (pitcher)
Wyatt Jennings, junior, Marshall (pitcher)
Jared Mary, senior, Cambridge (pitcher)
Jaeger Schoenemann, senior, Wisconsin Heights (catcher)
Carson Syse, senior, Belleville (infield)
Cole Denniston, senior, Marshall (infield)
Devin Brabender, senior, Wisconsin Heights (infield)
Derek Adler, junior, Wisconsin Heights (infield)
Anthony Nolden, senior, Belleville (outfield)
Easton Dreyfus, junior, New Glarus (outfield)
Matthew Motl, sophomore, Marshall (outfield)
Tucker Tesdal, senior, Cambridge (utility)
Carson Connelly, freshman, Marshall (designated hitter)
2nd team-
Eli Zimmerman, senior, New Glarus (pitcher)
Cal Hush, sophomore, Waterloo (pitcher)
Brett Olsen, junior, Belleville (catcher)
Devin Frydenlund, sophomore, Belleville (infield)
Ryan Downing, senior, Belleville (infield)
Antonio Unzueta, senior, Waterloo (infield)
Bryce Aubart, freshman, Waterloo (infield)
Haiden Nolden, senior, Marshall (outfield)
Owen Haseleu, sophomore, Waterloo (outfield)
Jacob Brabender, junior, Wisconsin Heights (outfield)
Devin Schuchart, sophomore, Cambridge (designated hitter)
Honorable mention-
Cale Weeden, senior, New Glarus
Carter Lund, sophomore, Cambridge
Owen Stoikes, junior, Belleville
Patrick Alt, freshman, New Glarus
Leyton Mihlbauer, sophomore, New Glarus
Brennan Butler, senior, New Glarus
Cooper Usgaard, senior, Marshall
Cooper Setz, junior, Waterloo
Lathan Parman, senior, Wisconsin Heights
Kiefer Parish, freshman, Cambridge
Gavin Boyum, senior, Belleville
Ethan Friedrich, junior, New Glarus
Clayton Stenjem, freshman, Cambridge
Player of the Year: Trevor Syse, Belleville