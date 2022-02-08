A weekly competition has become an anticipated activity at Waterloo Intermediate/Middle School.
In an effort to inject more school spirit into school hallways, the student council and new counselor Dale Thoreson have together created “Pirate Games,” a weekly competition between the 11 “Pirate Times,” or homerooms.
“We wanted to get school pride back after the year of COVID. So, a great way, we thought, to get back on our feet was to get everyone involved,” Student Council Vice President and co-organizer Marissa Spoke said.
Students, led by the student council, came up with 20 ideas that could be done as a part of Pirate Games. They then devised a schedule to spread the 20 ideas out across the school year.
“Each one of the 20 activities is worth 10 points,” co-organizer and Student Council President Benjamin Ugorji said.
“By putting some points into it and some competition, kids learn about competing and they get more excited about it. It’s almost like class competitions with homecoming,” Thoreson added.
The main idea was to foster a positive school climate and give an extra incentive for students to become involved.
“It has been shown that when kids are involved in school, they are better students, they behave better and they take pride in their school,” Thoreson said.
To Spoke, school pride means a student appreciates where they come from.
“It means you’ll always be proud of who you are and what you stand for,” Spoke said.
School pride is important, Ugorji agreed.
“It means showing other students that other people are capable of more than just this one thing. It also brings along a lot of opportunities for those who usually wouldn’t do much. I’ve seen a lot of people who usually don’t speak much, (who normally) just kind of do their own thing, get involved and enjoy it,” Ugorji said. “To me, it’s bringing the school together and as we grow, hopefully we grow together. Hopefully school spirit will (grow) as well.”
At the end of the school year, multiple sets of standings will be considered to determine prizes for homerooms. The first will be an overall standings list of all homerooms in grades five through eight.
In those standings, whichever homeroom earns the most points will earn a field trip. Second place will earn a pizza party.
Standings will also be looked at for each grade. The first-place homeroom in each grade will receive ice cream bars.
There is also a citizenship component to Pirate Games. As a part of the points system, homerooms can be docked for absences and inappropriate behavior.
Thoreson said the hope is Pirate Games will instill in students, lessons they will carry beyond high school.
“They’re learning about leadership. They’re learning about how to run an organization. They’re learning about community involvement and fundraising. We learn things about being a leader and principles,” Thoreson said.
Pirate Games started last November shortly after Thoreson was hired.
The first competition was to determine a team name and color to “give them their own pride within their own individual homeroom,” Thoreson said.
From there, teams competed in events like musical chairs and tug of war. Teams also competed in the basketball-themed game “lightning.” There have also been a chess tournament, a geography bee, a spelling bee and other activities.
And there’s been new school spirit.
“We taught some kids some cheers so then they can use them when they go to games,” Thoreson said. “They can use those when they’re going to athletic contests at middle school or high school basketball games.”
“A lot of people got involved in it, with cheering,” Ugorji said.
And Pirate Games has been a platform to learn about citizenship.
During Pirate Time, homerooms have been working on anti-bullying skits.
An upcoming poster competition will also promote alcohol and drug abuse treatment programs.
“It’s about building morale and keeping things ethical and (asking) ‘Is this ethical? Is this not ethical? Is this proper?’” Ugorji said.
And Pirate Games has helped grow the student council, which was formed soon after Thoreson was hired. It has 5 officers and 11 homeroom representatives.
“Work with their individual Pirate Time teacher and students in developing the competitions coming up. Who’s good at drawing? Who’s good at chess? Who’s good at making a poster? Who’s willing to do a skit? Who wants to play kickball?” Thoreson said. “Then there’s group press, too. ‘Hey, we can’t have tardies. We’ve got to cut down our tardies,’ and you can’t get referrals.”
And Thoreson said Pirate Games has fostered a sense of community service. The council and other students collected food for the Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry, as a Pirate Games competition for which homeroom could collect the most non-perishable food items.
“They’re learning at this young age that I can give back to my community. We brought in over 2,000 items for the food drive, which is incredible,” Thoreson said.
Some of the students who donated hadn’t otherwise previously gotten involved “ but they were proud to bring in food items for the food pantry. So, I’m seeing different kids step in and do different things, and that’s what we try to do,” Thoreson said.
Homerooms are also competing to raise funds to purchase a gaga ball pit.