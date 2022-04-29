It had been weeks since Marshall senior Cole Denniston was on the pitching mound for the Marshall baseball team. The Cardinals had been struggling to find a suitable backup catcher as typical fill-in Collin Petersen typically was moved to shortstop when Denniston pitched. Missing Denniston on the mound, combined with a difficult slate of talented Division 2 non-conference opponents got the Cardinals off to a slow start in 2022
On Thursday, Marshall head coach Shane Murphy trusted freshman Teseo Ruelas to catch and stuck Denniston on the mound as the Cardinals hosted bitter rival Waterloo. He had to pitch Denniston, there was too much on the line. The two entered the game tied for 2nd in the Captiol - South Conference, both at a 2-2 record. A win would be be a tremendous advantage in the eventual chase for a conference crown.
Denniston took the opportunity and ran with it. In addition to pitching a complete game for the Cardinals, he also was tremendous with the bat in his hands. He drove in two RBIs and crossed home once himself as the Cardinals won, 3-1. He was responsible for every run that crossed home and kept Waterloo's lively bats at bay.
"He's been huge," Marshall head coach Shane Murphy said. "He's been a big part of this team for four years now. He hasn't gotten to pitch much this year, so it was nice to see him get back out there."
While Marshall would eventually come away with the win, it was evident from the beginning that hits and runs would come at a premium. Waterloo also threw its ace, senior Antonio Unzueta, and he was on the same red-hot pace as Denniston early. Both forced a three up, three down inning from their opponents with a strikeout in the first inning.
Waterloo actually got the first hit of the game as sophomore Owen Haseleu ripped a single into left field to start the second inning. Denniston was quick to erase the issue, picking him off at first base before forcing a popout and a groundout to retire the side.
After crickets from the Marshall offense in the bottom of the second, Waterloo nearly broke through in the top of the third. Bryce Aubart started the 2-out rally by drawing a walk. This brought leadoff sophomore Jon Sampo to the plate, who ripped a grounder to the shortstop. The throw was wild, allowing Aubart to advance to third base and Sampo to second. Denniston escaped disaster by forcing a popout in the next at bat.
The close call awakened something on Marshall's offense in the bottom of the third. Collin Petersen and Bryce Frank drew back-to-back walks to kick the inning off. Sophomore Matthew Motl moved Petersen to third with a groundout, bringing Denniston to the plate.
Denniston made flush contact, lifting the ball over the right fielder's head as he raced around the bases for a double. Motl stayed put at third base but Petersen raced home, breaking the tie and giving the Cardinals a 1-0 advantage.
That lead soon doubled. After Carson Connelly was hit by a pitch to load the bases, Cooper Usgaard came up clutch with a single to bring Denniston in to score. Marshall would strand three men on base two batters later, but the damage had been done as the Cardinals took a 2-0 lead into the fourth inning.
There was little to mention for the next few innings. Both Waterloo and Marshall advanced a runner to third base in their respective portions of the fifth inning, but both Denniston and Unzueta were finding their grooves and slicing through batters like butter.
It took until the top of the sixth for Waterloo to put the pressure on. The Pirates started the inning with the top of their batting order and quickly made something happen. Sampo started things off by drawing a walk and immediately stole second base. Junior Cooper Setz followed this with a single, pushing Sampo to third base. Unzueta did what he could to help himself out, chopping a tough grounder to the shortstop. He was out at first, but Sampo raced home to score and Setz advanced to third with only one out in the inning.
Denniston regained his composure, forcing a groundout and a strikeout to avoided further damage. Still, Marshall clung to just a 2-1 lead heading into the bottom of the sixth.
Again, Denniston would answer the call. Frank started the inning with a walk and soon stole second base. That was all Denniston needed as he mashed an RBI double into right field to allow the speedy Frank to round third and slide into home, giving the Cardinals a 3-1 lead.
Despite Denniston's shaky sixth, coach Murphy chose to trust his ace to finish the game off. The move proved to be a wise one as Denniston forced a pop fly and two groundouts to ice the game.
With the win, Marshall take sole possession of 2nd place in the Capitol - South with a 3-2 record behind Belleville's 5-0 mark in 1st. Waterloo is far from out of the race, sitting in a 3-way tie for 3rd with Wisconsin Heights and New Glarus, all with a 2-3 conference record. '
Marshall will close this week with a trip to Deerfield on Friday, April 29. Waterloo has two more non-conference games this week, Palmyra-Eagle on Friday, April 29 and to Pardeeville on Saturday, April 30.
Marshall's upcoming week will feature two conference games and one non-conference. The Cardinals will travel to New Glarus on Tuesday, May 3, return home for a non-conference matchup with Lake Mills on Wednesday, May 4, and hit the road once again to face Cambridge on Thursday, May 5.
As for Waterloo, the Pirates host Cambridge on Tuesday, May 3, travel to Bellville on Thursday, May 5, and host non-conference Deerfield on Friday, May 6.