They’ve affectionately been known as the “Big 3” for the better part of the past four years, but the friendship of Anna Lutz, Laura Nickel and Mya Andrews, both on and off the basketball court, goes back to their early days at Marshall Elementary School.
The senior trio knows the end of their prep careers is approaching fast, but they did take time to reflect on what they’ve accomplished, helping turn Marshall into one of the elite programs in Wisconsin high school girls basketball history.
Whether it’s their three consecutive conference championships (and likely a fourth this year), the back-to-back WIAA Division 3 state titles, the 100 career games played together, or over 3,500 points scored combined, the “Big 3” have a lot to be proud of.
“Don’t take it for granted because it does go by so fast,” said Lutz, a 6-foot-1 forward who will play collegiately at UW-Milwaukee following graduation. “I remember the seniors telling me that when I was a freshman and I was like, ‘Whatever,’ but now there’s only a few regular-season games left, so it’s going to be over soon. It’s going to be really sad when that happens.”
“It feels like just yesterday that we were freshmen,” said Nickel, a 6-0 guard/forward who like Lutz will play Division I basketball, at Northern Illinois University.
The trio sat down for an interview prior to a Jan. 21 meeting with Waterloo, the last in their four years playing their archrival.
“We’ve played Waterloo for so long, it’s almost like we grew up together,” said Andrews, a 5-8 point guard who scored eight points in a 73-18 win giving the Cardinals an 8-0 record against their peers.
“There’s an intimidation factor when we play them,” said Waterloo head coach Gabe Haberkorn, who coached against Lutz, Nickel and Andrews twice a year over the last four seasons.
Five days later the “Big 3” played their 100th game together, a 61-43 victory over Cambridge. It was the 90th win they’ve accomplished, and Marshall’s 40th straight in Capitol South Conference play, the last 37 Andrews, Lutz and Nickel have been part of.
Lutz is a three-time All-Capitol South recipient, and the last two season was named the conference’s Player of the Year. (She shared the honor with former teammate Mia Morel in 2019). She also has been named Associated Press Third Team twice.
She has put up some of the greatest numbers among anyone who has ever worn the cardinal and white. Through Jan. 30, Lutz has pulled down 796 rebounds, blocked 173 shots, made 174 steals, handed out 185 assists and is the program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,823 points.
Nickel’s numbers are eye-popping as well. She has pulled down 672 rebounds, made 200 steals, handed out 262 assists and is second in scoring behind only Lutz with 1,380 points.
Nickel also is a three-time All-Cap. South honoree, earning second-team recognition both her freshman and sophomore year before being named to the first team as a junior.
Nickel was named Honorable Mention by the AP following her junior year.
While her numbers don’t jump off the page as much as her aforementioned teammates, Andrews has had a remarkable career in her own rights, earning second-team All-Cap. South honors as a junior.
In her career, the 5-10 point guard has scored 397 points, made 190 steals, dished out 225 assists and has collected 291 rebounds.
And while Lutz and Nickel have earned Division I scholarships, basketball isn’t in Andrews’ plans post high school, as she plans on attending Madison College to become a dental hygienist.
“Having three players like that makes my job easier,” said head coach Doug Pickarts, who has coached the Cardinals the past two seasons. “Laura and Anna do their thing and are pretty special players, I just try to put them in a position to be as successful as they can be. The credit got to all three of them. While it doesn’t always show up in the scorebook, Mya gets the rebound or steal that we need and she’s always guarding the other team’s best player.
“They all are special.”
State Tournaments
The first two years of their career were a fairytale, winning back-to-back state championships and having a winning percentage of .946 (53-3).
The trio recalled their first state tournament in 2018 at the Resch Center in Green Bay, with wins over Wisconsin Dells and Amherst to capture the Division 3 gold ball.
“There were a lot of nerves,” said Nickel. “We were all so excited because that was the first time Marshall was going back to state in a long time. Having the whole community there was awesome. Now we’re working to get back there one more time.”
“My sister (former MHS standout Elizabeth Lutz) was a senior and she told me how hard it was to get to state so it was always in my head that it was never going to happen: we were just freshmen and we couldn’t do that. So when it happened, it was crazy getting,” said Lutz.
“I remember going on trips to see other teams play at the Resch Center so that kind of eased the nerves, but it still was so daunting on how many seats and how many people were there watching,” said Andrews.
Coaching Change
Andrews, Lutz and Nickel were brought up to the varsity as freshmen by Alex Koeller, who like the “Big 3” was in his first season with the Marshall girls basketball program. All they did together was go 27-1 and win the 2018 WIAA Division 3 state championship, the third in program history and first since 1977.
Koeller also led the program to a second straight Division 3 title the following year, before leaving to become an assistant coach at Edgewood College. That meant the trio would have a new head coach, Pickarts.
“It was definitely a transition from Alex to Coach Pickarts,” said Lutz. “Coach Pickarts sets high expectations for us, which we already had from the previous seasons, but it’s been great playing for both of them,” Lutz said.
When he came to Marshall, Pickarts already had a terrific coaching resume, earning over 400 wins at DeForest and Barneveld. He’s currently 16th in state history with 489 victories.
“We’ve had a lot of coaches in our career and every single one of them has been different — each one of them has/had great things to offer — Alex gave us a great start to our career, I’m very thankful, and Coach Pickarts has a different style and is very wise,” said Andrews.
“We’ve adjusted to Pickarts’ style and we’re playing well,” Nickel added.
Memorable Games
Playing over 100 games together the trio have had many memorable games, but a few stand out. Lutz has two.
“The state championship game against Laconia our sophomore year. Even though we had won state freshman year, they were (ranked) No. 1 and had a lot of players back, so everyone didn’t think we were as good as them. We came out and beat them, which was so cool. Beating Platteville to get to state our sophomore year was the other, we have a history with them.”
Platteville evened the score last year, beating Marshall 50-34 in the sectional championship game and ending the Cardinals’ two-year reign on Division 3. It would be the first time in their careers that the season didn’t end with a championship.
“We haven’t lost a lot, especially important games; we were always the last one’s standing, so after that game I couldn’t even realize at the time what was going on. I don’t want to feel that again, especially my senior year,” said Lutz. “I think it’s definitely been a driving force.”
Playing Thourgh the Pandemic
Andrews, Lutz and Nickel all agreed that while it’s not the way they wanted their senior year to go, just having the opportunity to play has been a blessing.
In October, the Marshall School Board approved winter sports in-game participation. The season was briefly interrupted for one week due to the Dane County order.
“We were super scared,” said Andrews. “It seemed like false hope: we had a season and then it was in jeopardy, but then we got the new schedule allowing us to play out of the county and I was very relieved; I’m relieved that we’ve made it this far,” said Andrews.
Thankfully, Marshall has not had to reschedule any more games due to COVID-19.
“We’re just very grateful to be having a season,” Nickel said. “Knowing that other teams aren’t even able to play makes this opportunity special.”
“I always love it when fans are there, but I’m just happy that my parents are able to come watch me play,” added Lutz. “We’re grateful that our school board fought for us to play and that schools are allowing us to practice and play in their gyms.”
The Public Health of Madison and Dane County Order #11 does not allow Marshall to play in-person games in their own gymnasium, and with limited practice numbers they have opted to practice at both Cambridge and Lakeside Lutheran.
Leaving a Legacy
“I just hope people remember me working hard, that I really tried in a lot of my classes and in all of the sports that I do,” said Andrews.
“I want to be remembered as someone who was willing to put in the extra work in both practices and games, as someone who gave everything they got to the team and for the success of the team,” said Nickel.
“I want to be known as someone with a positive influence, a positive image for anyone who knew me. I work hard in my classes and I want to be a good role model; if I’m remembered in basketball, that would be cool, too,” said Lutz.
Rest assured, Marshall’s “Big 3” will long be remembered.
