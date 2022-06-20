Marshall junior left fielder Halle Weisensel caught the eye of the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association (WFSCA) with her stellar 2022 season. The association honored her with a 1st team slotting on District 3's team.
"I'm proud of myself," Weisensel said. "It shows that all the hard work I put in paid off. Thanks to my coaches for believing in me and to my parents for always being there for me."
This is Weisensel's second all-district honor of her career. As a sophomore last season, she earned honorable mention all-district recognition. She certainly earned the step up this season.
Weisensel was stellar at the plate all season. She led the Cardinals in batting average with a .429, slugging percentage with .873, homeruns with eight, stolen bases with 25, runs scored with 27, doubles with four, and total hits with 27. She was also second in RBIs with 18.
"I kind of struggled with my swing last season," Weisensel said. "I still had good numbers, but I worked all offseason with my travel coach and my dad to get my hands to the ball better. It definitely helped a lot and helped me build confidence."
In addition to her batting prowess, Weisensel was willing and able to fill many roles for the Cardinals defensively. The team needed some re-shuffling midseason, meaning Weisensel bounced around from the infield to the outfield, eventually finding a sticking point in left field.
"I was just willing to do whatever it took to help the team," Weisensel said.
Her contributions both at the plate and in the field translated into a solid year for Marshall. The Cardinals put together a 13-8 final record, including a 5-3 mark in the Capitol - South conference to finish tied for 2nd place. Marshall's WIAA state tournament run was cut short with a dramatic 5-4 loss in extra innings to a talented Columbus team in regionals.
With Weisensel returning next season, as well as every major contributor from this season, Marshall should be primed for even more success in Weisensel's senior year, 2023.
Weisensel was one of four Cardinals named to the Capitol - South's 1st team all-conference list, as well as fellow juniors Zara Quam, Josi Mender, and Allie Rateike. Junior Kaitlin Jesberger and freshman Sydney Stuntebeck also picked up 2nd team all-conference honors.
"We grew a lot this season," Weisensel said. "It really helps our confidence to have everyone come back with their honors. Since I got to high school, we've had a dream of winning regionals and sectionals and maybe even making it to the state finals."