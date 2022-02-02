Feb. 3 Marshall Waterloo Community Briefs

The Waterloo Area Historical Society and the Waterloo Area Business Association are joining hands in planning the first Community Talent Show. Anyone interested in joining a planning session is welcome on Thursday, Feb. 3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the small meeting room at the Karl Junginger Memorial Library. The show is meant to showcase Waterloo’s talent from kids of all ages, 8 to 80. Call 920-478-8015 for more information.
Meals on Wheels
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library is in need of volunteers for the Meals on Wheels program. Volunteers deliver meals for a few hours at a time. Those interested can contact Paula at pjacob@waterloo.lib.wi.us.
Oak Hill Cemetery Association Meeting
The annual meeting of the Oak Hill Cemetery Association of Waterloo will take place on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 9 a.m. It will be held at the Karl Junginger Memorial Library.
Crossing Bridges
The Alzheimer’s Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin is offering a five week educational program for people with mild memory loss, are in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease or a related dementia and a primary care partner. Participants will learn coping skills, enhance family communication and have some guidance toward developing future plans. This program will meet virtually on Wednesdays from 2 to 4 p.m. There is an interview required to ensure participants fit the requirements. For more information or registration, contact Rose Kearney at rkearney@alzwisc.org or 608-232-3400 ext. 115.
Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry
The Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry, 117 E. Madison St. in Waterloo, is open during its regular hours, 9-10 a.m. on Saturdays and noon to 1 p.m. and 7 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays. For more information, contact Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679.
Snowmobile Association Meat Raffle
The Watertown Snowmobile Association will host its meat raffle Feb. 20 at Ann’s Farmington Inn, N6443 S. Farmington Road, Helenville from 1 to 4 p.m. There will be silent auction items, multiple raffles, prizes and drink specials. For more information, call 920-262-1919 or go to jcsawi.org.
This is the club’s fundraiser to help maintain the snowmobile trails in the Watertown area.