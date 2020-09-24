Strange. Abnormal. Bizarre.
Any one of the aforementioned adjectives can and will be affixed to the 2020 high school football season. And that includes Marshall High School. The Cardinals, despite being within Dane County and all its COVID-19 restrictions, will play football after all with a seven-game all-off-campus schedule.
“We are very fortunate that our board of education and our administration have given these kids the opportunity to play the game of football this fall,” said Marshall head coach Matt Kleinheinz. “There is certainly a bounce in the step of the kids, and coaches and many parents have commented to me how nice it is for them to see a version of their child that they haven’t seen for a while. I think the mental toll it has taken on kids and families is more than we may have realized, and to be able to give them a sense of normalcy and hope is important in their lives. We are thrilled to have the opportunity and we are hopeful that we can stay healthy throughout the course of the season.”
Kleinheinz is in his 16th season coaching Marshall and owns a record of 87-78.
Despite going just 2-7 during the regular season, the Cardinals earned a .500 record in Capitol South Conference play going 2-2, and with it earned a berth in the WIAA Division 4 playoff field. It was the 13th appearance in the last 14 years for the squad, and 25th in program history.
“People see 2-8 and automatically cringe at the record, but those who know football would look at our schedule and recognize we played one of the toughest schedules in the state,” Kleinheinz said. “We played the last two defending state champions in the Division above us, along with plenty of other playoff teams; we were in a one-score game with 4 minutes to go in the conference championship game against Cambridge; we played the fourth-ranked team in the state in Level 1 of the playoffs and were only down 16-6 at half, and that was with us having three red zone turnovers. So, you can cringe at the record, but if you look deeper we weren’t the team that record might indicate.
“With as young as our roster was, for us to make the playoffs, was a huge boost heading into this year; the experience that so many young guys gained by having to be on the field last year was immeasurable.”
The 2020 Cardinals are led by three players who earned Capitol South all-conference honors, including a pair of two-way selections.
Kelby Petersen was a repeat two-way first-team lineman. The 6-foot-4, 245-pound senior was the lead blocker for 1,000-yard rusher Dylan Horstmeyer, helping the Cardinals average 161 yards per game on the ground.
“Kelby has a very high ceiling,” Kleinheinz said.”He is certainly a physical presence in the trenches and has the ability to take a game over from his offensive or defensive line spot. He plays a vital part in our offense from the center position, because in order to run-option, you have to be strong in the middle. We are fortunate to have four seniors on our offensive line Kelby is the anchor to that group. There have been a few schools that have kicked the tires on him, but I think they want to see what he and our team are able to accomplish this season.”
Also receiving Capitol South recognition on both sides of the ball in 2019 was Cole Denniston. As a sophomore Denniston (5-11, 160) earned second-team laurels at both wide receiver and defensive back.
“He is very comfortable there, enjoys playing the position, and is a tremendous asset to our team from that spot,” Kleinheinz said of Denniston. “I give Cole a lot of credit because while many kids didn’t do anything over the COVID-19 shutdown, Cole took it upon himself to find ways to get workouts and lifts on his own. It has certainly paid off as we are seeing that he is significantly stronger than he was last year and even a bit faster.”
Throwing the football to Denniston will be Craig Ward. The 6-2, 170-pound junior will take over under center for graduate Dylan Horstmeyer.
Speaking of Horstmeyer, he accounted for over 70 percent of the team’s offense in 2019 and was named the Capitol South Defensive Player of the Year at linebacker.
Second-team honors also went to Canon Siedschlag. Siedschlag (6-2, 175) earned recognition at defensive back.
“You don’t replace a player like Dylan, but you certainly have to find a way to do the things that he did for your football team — the best way for us to do that is to divide and conquer — we don’t have one player that can do it, but if we have a bunch of players all take a piece of the pie, we will be in good shape,” said Kleinheinz.
The 2020 Marshall Cardinals also include, seniors: Kodey Arndt (6-4, 180, wr/db), Leeandro Ramos (6-0, 205, rb/dl), Angel Lopez Montes (5-11, 175, wr/dl), Davonte Holmes (6-0, 220, ol/dl), Alejandro Ugalde (6-0, 255, ol/dl), Mitchel Gomez (6-4, 275, ol/dl) and Caden Baumann (5-10, 190, ol/dl); juniors: Haiden Nolden (6-1, 185, wr/db), Bryce Frank (5-10, 180, rb/db), Kasey Finke (6-0, 155, wr/db), Josh Eggers (6-0, 175, wr/db), Jack Hellenbrand (6-3, 185, wr/dl), Joey Chiuchiolo (5-11, 190, 24/dl), Mason Collins (6-0, 175, qb/lb) and Luis Bello (6-3, 195, ol/dl); sophomores: Erik Ayala (6-0, 195, rb/lb), Ramon Campos (6-0, 185, rb/lb) and Taylor Michalak (6-3, 235, ol/dl); freshman: Matthew Motl (5-9, 190, rb/lb).
Marshall opens the season with one of its longest road trips in program history traveling 3 hours to Tomahawk. The Hatchets are coached by 2004 Marshall graduate Sam Hernandez.
Kickoff is 7 p.m.
