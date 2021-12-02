On Wednesday, Dec. 1, Waterloo senior athlete Michaela Riege made her collegiate plans official. Joined by her parents, teammates, and coaches, Riege put pen to paper, signing with Bryant & Stratton College, Wauwatosa to play both softball and volleyball next year.
"It's a 'finally' feeling," Riege said. "I've been waiting for this. Since I started high school, I knew I wanted to play in college."
Located about an hour east, Bryant & Stratton just made sense for Riege. She already had an established relationship with the head softball coach and associate athletic director Dean Herman through youth league softball. Through Herman, she was able to develop a relationship with Heather Curley, the women's volleyball coach, as well.
"I've known the softball coach for awhile," Riege said. "I met the volleyball coach through the softball coach and she said that I would be a perfect fit. I didn't want to leave the state. For awhile, I was looking at schools two or three hours away and then this came up. It was a chance to stay closer to home and my family."
Bryant & Stratton competes in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA), also referred to as a JUCO college. Nicknamed the Bobcats, Bryant & Stratton has shown signs of improvement every year in the program's young athletic history.
Riege is undecided on her major. Being a JUCO college, Bryant & Stratton is a collegiate stepping stone which opens the door for grander opportunity somewhere down the line. Riege views the new journey to Bryant & Stratton as one of opportunity.
"After two years, I can decide if I want to keep playing softball or volleyball somewhere else," Riege said. "I can go somewhere bigger if I want to, or stop playing completely. It gives me more recruiting and time to figure out what to study."
Riege isn't the only one excited about what the future holds. Both Herman and Curley know they're getting a special athlete in their program.
A libero in volleyball, Riege was a standout. She set the school record for career digs, surpassing the mark of over 1,370 against Cambridge on Tuesday, Oct. 5. As a junior, she was named honorable mention All-State as the Pirates finished as runners-up in the state tournament. As a senior, she was named first team All-Conference as she led Waterloo. She only lost one conference game in her time as a Pirate and won the Capitol - South conference all three possible years (the Capitol - South did not have conference games in 2020). As a senior, she led the team in digs (380) and serves received (474).
The accolades don't end with volleyball. Riege is a star on the softball diamond as well. She lost the entirety of her sophomore campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but she was named first team All-Conference as both a freshman and junior. The middle infielder is capable both defensively and with the bat, as evidenced by the accolades she's already accumulated. She has one last ride as a Pirate coming this spring.
"I've coached Michaela since she was young," Bryant and Stratton softball coach Dean Herman said. "I've seen her work ethic ever since she was about 12 years old. I know her ability, I know her family, I know her hard work. For me, it's an easy win to get her into the school."