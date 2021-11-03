Nov. 4 Marshall Waterloo Art & Life Calendar

MARSHALL
Thursdays: Library Story Time
The Marshall Public Library holds Story Time at 10 a.m. on Thursdays. Bring your toddlers and join in on music, stories and an activity. More information: (608) 655-3123.
Mondays: Senior Aerobics
The Marshall Public Library offers free Senior Aerobics at 10 a.m. on Mondays. This is a low impact (seated or standing) exercise class for seniors 55 and older. Increase your flexibility and tone your muscles with easy to follow exercises. Marshall EMS will also do blood pressure checks at no cost. More information: (608) 655-3123.
Nov. 8: Culver’s Night
Dine in, carry out, or drive through Culver’s in Sun Prairie on Monday, Nov. 8th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. to help support the Marshall Scholarship Foundation. A portion of the sales will be donated to help raise funds for scholarships for the Marshall High School Seniors.
Nov. 12 — 14: You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown
The Marshall High School is performing its musical You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown. Show times will be on Friday, Nov. 12 and Saturday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 14 at 2 p.m. Admission is $5. Call (608) 655-1310 for more information.
WATERLOO
Nov. 11: Veterans Day Program
The Waterloo High School Patriots Club will be hosting its annual Veterans Day program in the high school gymnasium on Thursday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. The public is welcome to join as the club honors the veterans with speeches, songs, poetry and introductions of local veterans. The guest speaker this year is Navy veteran Glenn Soldner.
Nov. 13: Grilled Chicken Dinner
American Legion Post 233 is hosting a grilled chicken dinner on Saturday, Nov. 13. The menu includes grilled chicken, potatoes, vegetables, bread and assorted salads and desserts and an open bar at 3 p.m.. 1/2 chicken costs $10, 1/4 chicken costs $8.50 and children five to 10 years old cost $6. Service will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. or until sold out. The post is offering dinning in, to go or delivery. For delivery in Waterloo call (608) 478-4300 and for more information contact (608) 478-2780 or any Legion member.
