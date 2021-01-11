Week of 1-4-21
Monday Night
High Team Series: F&M State Bank 1863.
High Team Game: Stubby’s 667.
Individuals: Sam Hensler 633 (222-216), David Edwards 597 (204-205), Chris Hensler 577 (204), Jonathan Schoemann 550, Kimberly Schaller 541 (242), Laurie Frey 535.
Tuesday Maunesha
High Team Series: Stubby’s 2048.
High Team Game: Stubby’s 720.
Individuals: Van Stenberg 580(215), Kolton Jurss 521, Ken Scott 513 (226), Bobby Geishirt 302 (118).
Wednesday Morning
High Team Series: Diamonds 1782.
High Team Game: Hearts 673.
Individuals: Mike Ploc 543 (206), Bob Hauptli 209.
Wednesday Businessmen
High Team Series: Rhode Elect 2426.
High Team Game: Rhode Elect 840.
Individuals: Rick Munz 659 (268), Chris Hensler 629 (211-236), Austin Powers 607 (228-214), Andy Kuhl 591 (201), Ron Buschkopf 580 (223), Eric Haley 547 (201), Brandon Schmidt 535 (203), Joe Jazdzewski 531, Kevin Kail 525, Keith Pocock 505 (201).
Thursday Twilite
High Team Series: Team #5 1604.
High Team Game: Team #5 581.
Individuals: Chris Hensler 582 (216-213), Patty Wianecki 582 (209), Michelle Holzhueter 572 (213-210), Corinne Novak 544, Ben Monday 518, Sam Hensler 509.
