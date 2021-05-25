LODI — Jenna Swandlun went 3-for-4 including a triple as Marshall crushed Lodi 11-2 in a nonconference softball game on Friday.
The Cardinals (4-8) scored six runs in the seventh inning to secure a victory over the Blue Devils (4-10).
Allison Rateike went the distance for Marshall and struck out 10 in the victory.
MARSHALL 11, LODI 2
Marshall*401*000*6*—*11*13*2
Lodi*000*002*0*—*2*6*2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M: Rateike (7.0-6-2-2-10-0); L: Krumpen (7.0-13-11-9-5-7).
Leading hitters — M: Swanlund 3x4 (3B), Weisnesel 2x5 (2B), Dahl 3x4, Held 2x4; L: Krumpen 2x3 (2B), Schneider (2B).