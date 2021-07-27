Five time Late Model track champion, Dale Nottestad, continued to stake his claim for a record sixth championship on Saturday night at Jefferson Speedway. Nottestad charged to the front of the Pete Seitz Memorial 57 lap feature and held off a stout challenge from Michael Grueneberg to secure his fifth feature victory of the 2021 season at Wisconsin’s Action Track.
Scott Patrick and Ryan Weyer paced the field to green with Weyer taking the early lead on lap one. A caution on lap two placed the duo back on the front row for the restart. As racing resumed, Weyer got a little crossed up in turns three and four allowing Chris Chenoweth to drive up into a three wide battle for the lead. Chenoweth moved out front alone on lap three with Dylan Schuyler following up to second. Schuyler drew in behind the new leader by lap five, looking for a way around. Chenoweth held him off until lap 12 when Schuyler drew even on the low side, moving ahead a lap later. Weyer moved back up to challenge Chenoweth for second, taking the spot on lap 22. Nottestad followed into third and continued forward alongside Weyer. Nottestad cleared for the second position just before the second caution of the race appeared on lap 24. Schuyler and Nottestad led the pack back to green with Nottestad inching ahead. But another yellow flag slowed the pace on alp 26, pitting Nottestad and Schuyler on the front row once again for the restart. Nottestad returned to the lead as racing got back underway with Grueneberg up to challenge Schuyler for second. Grueneberg moved into the runner up spot on lap 28 as the two leaders began to break away from the rest of the pack.
As the laps began to wind down, Grueneberg began to apply heavy pressure to Nottestad. Lap after lap, Grueneberg stuck his nose under the leader, looking to get a run and pull up alongside. As they raced hard on the final circuit, Grueneberg once again tried to get under Nottestad through turns three and four. But Grueneberg lost grip as they raced off turn four, resulting in his machine spinning to the front stretch grass. Nottestad charged past the checkers to get the win. Schuyler crossed the line second followed by Kolton Guralski, Weyer and Shaun Scheel.
Robert Hansberry Jr of Beloit secured the 30 lap Sportsman feature event. Jake Biever grabbed the lead on lap three after an battle with fellow front row starter Collin Tomlinson. Chris Jones moved up to challenge Biever on lap eight, driving to the high side and drawing even on lap nine. Jones cleared for the top spot on lap ten while Hansberry moved up to challenge Biever for second. Also using the outside groove, Hansberry pulled up alongside Biever, taking the second spot on lap 13. Hansberry continued forward as he began to apply pressure to Jones at the front.
A caution in the closing laps set up a green-white-checkered finish with Jones and Hansberry side by side for the restart. They duo raced wheel to wheel over the final two laps, with Hansberry gaining the advantage down the backstretch on the final circuit. At the checkers, it was Hansberry with the edge to pick up the win. Jones settled for second followed by Jason Thoma, Mark Deporter and Tytus Helgestad.
The Midwest Truck Series returned to Jefferson Speedway to compete in the Nora’s Tavern 50 lap feature event. Following post race inspection, James Swan of Genoa City was crowned the winner of the event. Chris Blawat and Russ Hanson led the field to green as they battled for control. Hanson grabbed the lead on lap three with Cody Houseweart up to second. Houseweart subsequently spun on lap seven to force the first of several cautions. Hanson and Swan led the field back to green. After trading some paint, Swan moved into the lead on lap nine. John Ovadal Jr moved into the third position behind Hanson on lap 11. After another yellow on lap 21, Swan and Hanson played a little bumper tag, allowing Ovadal to fire up alongside the leader. Just as Ovadal moved out front, yet another caution slowed the action for a melee in turn three. Ovadal led the field back to green with Swan in hot pursuit. Ovadal maintained his lead through a caution on lap 37. But on lap 38, Hanson slid up alongside Ovadal in turns one and two. Hanson cleared for the lead on lap 40 followed by a spin by Ovadal to slow the pace once again. Hanson led the field back to green with Swan back up to second and looking to challenge. The leaders raced through one final yellow flag on lap 47 with Hanson managing to hold off the advances of Swan.
Following post race inspection, Hanson was forced to vacate his finishing position. Swan was deemed the winner of the Nora’s Tavern 50. Kenny Joosten finished second ahead of Kody Hubred, Bryce Miller and Tristan Swanson.
Marshall’s Karter Stark completed the clean sweep in the International division following wins the 20 lap feature race as well as his heat race and fast time in qualifying. Tommy Bleecker led early with Tim Higgins quickly up to second. Higgins drove under Bleecker on lap five, taking the lead away a lap later and bringing James Junget and Stark along into the top three. Stark charged to the high side of Junget. Stark moved into second and dove under Higgins on lap ten. After a brief battle, Stark moved onto the point on lap 13. Stark raced the remainder of the event unchallenged to pick up the win. Higgins came home second with Junget, Weston Strese and Neil Higgins rounding out the top five.
Hartford’s Aaron Moyer survived a great battle with Dillon Schwanbeck to claim the 25 lap Legends feature event. Mike Storkson moved past Logan Taylor the grab the lead on lap four. Kenny Storkson and Tony Moyer battled for second with Kenny Storkson taking the position on lap seven. Aaron Moyer followed into third with Schwanbeck on his heels for fourth. The Storkson brothers launched a battle for the lead on lap 13 with Schwanbeck and Moyer close behind. Schwanbeck dove under the two Storkson’s as they raced off turn four. Schwanbeck claimed the lead with Aaron Moyer charging up behind him in second. Schwanbeck and Moyer spent the rest of the feature race swapping paint and positions with neither driver willing to give an inch. Schwanbeck held the lead with five laps remaining.
The pair of drivers touched again on lap 21, allowing Moyer to slip into the lead. Schwanbeck made a couple more attempts at getting ahead, but Moyer kept him at bay to cross the stripe first. At the checkers, it was Moyer for the win with Schwanbeck settling for second. Kenny Storkson was third followed by Michael Guderski and Mike Storkson.
Next Saturday, July 31, is full program of racing highlighted by twin 40 lap Late Model features. Time trials begin at 4pm with racing at 6pm. Jefferson Speedway is located halfway between Jefferson and Cambridge on Hwy 18. Please visit jeffersonspeedway.com for more information.