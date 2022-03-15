Marshall senior Craig Ward has added another title to his already impressive legacy as a Cardinal. The coaches of the Capitol - South conference deemed him the conference's best player for the second consecutive season. On top of his player of the year recognition, he was also named 1st team conference. This is Ward's third consecutive season on the 1st team all-conference list after being named 2nd team all-conference as a freshman.
Ward has been crucial to Marshall's success this season. The senior averages 22.3 points per game and has lifted his Cardinals to regional and sectional titles this season en route to the Kohl Center to vie for a state championship this week.
"It's a pretty special moment," Ward said.
Ward isn't alone in receiving honors from the conference. Seniors Reid Truschinski and Cole Denniston also picked up 2nd team all-conference honors.
Denniston is one of the most lethal shooters in the conference. Despite dealing with some nagging ankle injuries, the senior still has made the best of his last season as a Cardinal. He's knocked down 53 3-pointers this season at a 45% clip. The heady guard always seems to make the most logical play on offense, whether that means he shoots the ball or not. Also a solid defender, Denniston has played a major role in the Cardinals' success this season. He was also a honorable mention all-conference selection as a junior.
"It means a lot," Denniston said of the honor. "I put a lot of hard work in and persevered through some injuries. It really just shows that hard work pays off."
Truschinski, a 6'5" forward, surpassed 1,000 career points earlier this season to punctuate what has been a successful career as a Cardinal. Truschinski is second on the team in scoring average, pouring in 15.7 points per game. He is a capable shooter and ballhandler, making him a threat to score from just about anywhere on the court. Quick feet and a long reach on the defensive side of the ball make him a force to be reckoned with on the hardwood. He was a 1st team all-conference selection as a junior and a 2nd team selection as a sophomore.
"This makes me feel great," Truschinski said. "I've put in a lot of hard work since I was a little kid. Getting the awards means a lot but, at the end of the day, the team's success is what's more important to me."
Ward, Truschinski, and Denniston, have all contributed to some outstanding success for Marshall this season. And they're not done yet. That trio, as well as the rest of the Cardinals, will compete in a state semifinal game against Roncalli on Thursday, Mar. 17 at the Kohl Center.
Capitol - South boys basketball all-conference teams
1st Team-
Craig Ward, senior, Marshall
Carson Syse, senior, Belleville
Trevor Syse, senior, Belleville
Dain Walter, senior, New Glarus
AC Strok, junior, New Glarus
Devin Brabender, senior, WIsconsin Heights
2nd Team-
Andrew Ace, junior, Belleville
Reid Truschinski, senior, Marshall
Cole Denniston, senior, Marshall
Matt Buckman, freshman, Cambridge
Eugene Wolff, senior, Waterloo
Honorable mention-
DeMarcus Conner, junior, Belleville
Carter Siegenthaler, senior, New Glarus
Weston Parman, senior, Wisconsin Heights