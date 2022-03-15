Marshall senior Craig Ward has added another title to his already impressive legacy as a Cardinal. The coaches of the Capitol - South conference deemed him the conference's best player for the second consecutive season. On top of his player of the year recognition, he was also named 1st team conference. This is Ward's third consecutive season on the 1st team all-conference list after being named 2nd team all-conference as a freshman. 

Ward has been crucial to Marshall's success this season. The senior averages 22.3 points per game and has lifted his Cardinals to regional and sectional titles this season en route to the Kohl Center to vie for a state championship this week. 

"It's a pretty special moment," Ward said. 

CRAIG WARD
Buy Now

Craig Ward plays in Marshall's sectional semifinal game against New Glarus at Pardeeville High School on Thursday, Mar. 10. The senior was named the Capitol - South conference player of the year for the second time on Monday, Mar. 14. 

Ward isn't alone in receiving honors from the conference. Seniors Reid Truschinski and Cole Denniston also picked up 2nd team all-conference honors. 

Denniston is one of the most lethal shooters in the conference. Despite dealing with some nagging ankle injuries, the senior still has made the best of his last season as a Cardinal. He's knocked down 53 3-pointers this season at a 45% clip. The heady guard always seems to make the most logical play on offense, whether that means he shoots the ball or not. Also a solid defender, Denniston has played a major role in the Cardinals' success this season. He was also a honorable mention all-conference selection as a junior.

"It means a lot," Denniston said of the honor. "I put a lot of hard work in and persevered through some injuries. It really just shows that hard work pays off."

COLE DENNISTON
Buy Now

Marshall senior guard Cole Denniston surveys the court in a WIAA sectional semifinal matchup with New Glarus on Thursday, Mar. 10. 

Truschinski, a 6'5" forward, surpassed 1,000 career points earlier this season to punctuate what has been a successful career as a Cardinal. Truschinski is second on the team in scoring average, pouring in 15.7 points per game. He is a capable shooter and ballhandler, making him a threat to score from just about anywhere on the court. Quick feet and a long reach on the defensive side of the ball make him a force to be reckoned with on the hardwood. He was a 1st team all-conference selection as a junior and a 2nd team selection as a sophomore. 

"This makes me feel great," Truschinski said. "I've put in a lot of hard work since I was a little kid. Getting the awards means a lot but, at the end of the day, the team's success is what's more important to me." 

REID TRUSCHINSKI
Buy Now

Marshall senior forward Reid Truschinski warms up prior to the Cardinals' WIAA sectional final game against Luther at Baraboo High School on Saturday, Mar. 12. 

Ward, Truschinski, and Denniston, have all contributed to some outstanding success for Marshall this season. And they're not done yet. That trio, as well as the rest of the Cardinals, will compete in a state semifinal game against Roncalli on Thursday, Mar. 17 at the Kohl Center.

--

Capitol - South boys basketball all-conference teams

1st Team-

Craig Ward, senior, Marshall

Carson Syse, senior, Belleville

Trevor Syse, senior, Belleville

Dain Walter, senior, New Glarus

AC Strok, junior, New Glarus

Devin Brabender, senior, WIsconsin Heights

2nd Team-

Andrew Ace, junior, Belleville

Reid Truschinski, senior, Marshall

Cole Denniston, senior, Marshall

Matt Buckman, freshman, Cambridge

Eugene Wolff, senior, Waterloo

Honorable mention-

DeMarcus Conner, junior, Belleville

Carter Siegenthaler, senior, New Glarus

Weston Parman, senior, Wisconsin Heights

Recommended for you