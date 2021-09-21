Over the weekend, Marshall traveled out to Fall River High School to compete in the Fall River Tournament. The Cardinals got three games out of the experience and came away with some valuable experience as conference play continues this week.
First up in the tournament was a match with host Fall River. It was a slow start for the Cardinals as they would lose 23-25, 21-25. While the loss stung, how Marshall hung with them was a sign of better things to come, plus it served as a solid warmup.
Junior Cortney Checky led the team in kills with five, followed by seniors Erin Virgil and Taylor Matson with 4 each. Checky, junior Halle Weisensel, and sophomore Kate Luzenski delivered two aces each while Matson and Luzenski added a block each. Checky, Luzenski, and senior libero Izzy Llontop all had 10 digs while Luzenski tacked on 16 assists.
“We started out pretty poor and were not moving our feet,” Marshall head coach Christina Schmitz said. “We went point for point with Fall River but just could not get out of a funk and that led to their win.”
It was Marshall’s turn to win in the next in a matchup with Palmyra-Eagle. The Cardinals looked like a different team entirely, winning easily with scores of 25-12, 25-16.
Freshman Kierstin Hoel led the team in this game with seven kills while Virgil added five. Luzenski had herself a game, serving up four aces, contributing eight digs, and adding 13 assists. Virgil led the team in digs with 12.
The final match of the day with Rio High School provided an opportunity for the Cardinals to walk out of the tournament with a winning record. Rio gave them its best shot, but Marshall prevailed, winning 25-22, 10-25, 15-13. Even when things looked most bleak, like in the 10-25 loss, Marshall maintained its composure and got the job done.
Something clicked and the girls started to have fun again which they ended up playing very well and finished the tournament on a solid note,” Schmitz said. “Overall a good end to a tournament on homecoming night.”
This time, Virgil led the team in kills with seven, followed by Hoel with five. Checky served up three aces and sophomore Emily Brodbeck jumped up for two blocks. Llontop had a ridiculous 23 digs while Checky added 15. Luzenski once again led the way in assists with 16.
The Cardinals have just one game this week, a trip to Belleville on Tuesday, Sept. 21. Last time the two teams met, Marshall won 25-23, 28-26, 14-25, 27-25. The Wildcats gave Marshall a great fight and recently upset the No. 4 team in Division 3, Waterloo.
This weekend, Marshall will travel to Westfield High School for the Westfield Invitational.