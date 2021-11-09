Marshall School District continues to have decline in enrollment

The latest third Friday pupil numbers in the Marshall Area School District show a continued decline. School funding is based on, in part, to pupil counts done on the third Friday of September.
The district has not had an increase or held steady in number of students since 2012-13 when the district had 1,263. This year on the third Friday of the school year, which is the first of two official counts of students at Wisconsin school districts, Marshall had 917.
The 917 number is an adjustment because Marshall is hosting the Jefferson Eastern Dane Interactive (JEDI) Virtual School this year.
“It’s a little challenging because Marshall is the host for the Jefferson Eastern Dane Interactive Virtual School this year. Students attending the virtual school must enroll into the Marshall School District, thus our enrollment and headcount is inflated,” Business Manager Bob Chady said during the Nov. 3 school board committee of the whole meeting.
Chady said the district is servicing a total of 958 students at this time, but that is misleading because of the JEDI students, he said. There are 41 JEDI students right now. Marshall is in the second of three years of hosting the JEDI academy. It will rotate elsewhere after the next school year. Without the 41 JEDI students, Marshall sits at 917 students.
Overall since 2005-06, there has been a decline in enrollment. That year, Marshall had 1,237 students. In 2006-07, it went down to 1,220. There were increases in some years after that, but there has been a steady decline since 2012-13 when enrollment was at 1,263. Following that year, it went down to 1,201. Then it dropped to 11,134. After dropping below 1,100 following that year, there were several years above 1,000 until 2019-20. That year, the number of students fell to 999. Last year, there were 931 students. The drop between 2019-20 and 2020-21 was the largest since 2005-06 at 6.8 percent.
“Declining enrollment is pretty much the norm throughout the state,” Chady said. “There are certainly some districts in the state that are experiencing growth. But even in the district to the west, Sun Prairie, they’ve still dropped the last three years. They are still bursting at the seams though.
“I always like to refer to reductions … There are fewer kids. I feel as though the Marshall community is an aging community.”
Marshall has had an increase in students open enrolling out of the district. Chady said students open enrolled to 12 different districts, and specifically referenced a couple.
“You can probably guess the leading districts, those being Sun Prairie and Monona Grove,” Chady said.
The elementary school had a decrease of 15 students down to 238 from 253. That is the ninth time in 10 years the district has had a drop in elementary students. Since 2012-13, the only increase at the elementary level was in 2016-17, which was an increase of one student to 311. The previous increases were in 2011-12 when there were two more at that level, and in 2010-11 when there were five more to get to 345 students.
The middle school also had a decline. It went down this year to 129 students, a drop of 13 from last year when it was at 142. The last increase was in 2015-16 when there were 13 more students than the previous year at 164.
The high school was at 129 students, also a decline. That was a drop of 13 students form last year at 142.
The second official pupil count is done on the second Friday in January. Chady cautioned that there could even be movement during the school year prior to January.
“The movement in the school year, even between the third Friday in September and the second in January, is a lot,” Chady said.
“Is that similar in area districts?” board member Allison Fuelling asked.
“Yes. I saw it in Lake Mills, and I was in Merton one year, but I saw it there too,” Chady replied.
The Early Learning Center had 18 students open enroll into it. That helped the ELC have a net gain of 15 students up to 250 after it was down to 235 last year. That was a drop of 32 students from the year prior when there 267.”