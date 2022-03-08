With a regional title under its belt, the Marshall boys basketball is hungry for more wins in the 2022 WIAA tournament. While operating in the bottom of Sectional 3 of Division 4 kept the No. 3 seed Cardinals away from familiar Capitol — South opponents, that will change in the sectional semifinal.
Marshall will square off against conference rival New Glarus on Thursday, Mar. 10 for the chance to advance to the sectional final. This is the third meeting of the season between the Cardinals and Glarner Knights.
New Glarus won both meetings in the regular season en route to a 7-3 record in the Capitol — South and a 2nd place finish. Instead of feeling intimidated by a third matchup, the Cardinals are motivated.
“They’ve beaten us twice this year, so automatically I’ve got the kids’ attention,” Marshall head coach Dan Denniston said. “They’re a little more focused and locked into the things that we need to do to be successful. Obviously, losing to those guys twice, there were some things we didn’t do so well that we need to sharpen up and work on. To have their attention and focus will be helpful.”
It’s no secret that New Glarus’ main advantage over Marshall is height. Outside of the behemoth, 6’8” senior forward Dain Walter, in the paint, the Glarner Knights have great size in their ballhandlers as well with players like 6’5” junior Max Parman and 6’3” junior wing AC Strok.
“They’re definitely bigger than us,” Marshall senior guard Craig Ward said. “That just means we have to play more physical and keep them out of the lane. I think that will be a key role for the defense.”
In the first matchup of these two teams back on Jan. 21 at Marshall, New Glarus handed the Cardinals a 64-55 loss, just their third of the season to that point. Strok flexed his abilities as he put down nine field goals en route to a game-high 21 points.
The Cardinals found it impossible to overcome a slow start against the bigger Glarner Knights. There were myriad opportunities for Marshall to establish a lead, but the bunnies and layups just weren’t dropping. New Glarus took advantage, taking a 14-point lead into the halftime break that it would never relinquish.
Truschinski was the bright spot of the game for Marshall. He tied Strok for the game-high in scoring with 21. He was a reliable weapon, but the Cardinals simply needed more firepower to keep pace with a constant stream of post scores from New Glarus.
In the second go-around, this time at New Glarus on Friday, Feb. 18, Marshall kept things closer. Despite Ward getting back to his usual high-scoring output and another strong performance from Truschinski, the Glarner Knights held on for a 61-56 win.
Again, New Glarus’ post presence proved to be too much to overcome, but the Cardinals were inching closer to figuring it out.
An unlikely scouting report Marshall could pay attention to is how Waterloo played New Glarus this season. Despite going 3-20 this season, the Pirates seemed to know how to get under the Glarner Knights’ skin, even in the WIAA tournament opener on Tuesday, Mar. 1. Waterloo went 0-3 against New Glarus this year, but opened some eyes with their efforts. Waterloo’s relative success against New Glarus boiled down to two essential details: shooting and defensive effort.
Sure, it’s easy to tell a team to hit more 3-pointers to have better odds of winning a game. But the process by which Waterloo opened up shooters is where the lesson lies.
Drive and kicks were essential to the offensive gameplan as New Glarus has a tendency to pinch down and look for a flashy block defensively. The smaller Pirates could weave through the trees and find the open man. When the ball reached the perimeter, Waterloo players were unselfish and would quickly drop one more quick pass if a teammate had a better look at a triple.
Marshall could benefit greatly from this gameplan. Ward and senior guard Cole Denniston are certified sharpshooters. Both have an eternal green light and have earned it. The real fun begins when one considers how both senior forwards Michael Lutz and Reid Truschinski can knock down triples with ease as well. Through smart, efficient ball movement, Marshall could open up a wildly frustrating offensive attack.
Defensively, Waterloo didn’t just play like it wanted a steal. The Pirates flew around like they were desperate for the basketball. Whether throwing a 2-3 zone at the Glarner Knights or simply manning up, Waterloo’s intent and effort on the defensive side of the ball was never in question. It’s hard to feed the post when there’s a man right in your face, and New Glarus struggled with some early turnovers against Waterloo.
Marshall absolutely has the athletes to do this, too. Defensive juggernaut Bryce Frank has filled this role all season. He has locked down plenty of leading scorers on Marshall’s schedule this year, despite not being the tallest guy on the court. With Ward and Denniston’s quick lateral movement and Lutz and Truschinski’s shot-blocking capabilities, a feverish uptick in urgency could give New Glarus even more trouble than it had with Waterloo.
“We know their players and they know ours extremely well,” Denniston said. “Bottom line, it will come down to who executes a little bit better and even possibly who has the ball last.”
The third and final showdown between these two Capitol — South rivals is scheduled for Thursday, Mar. 10 at Pardeeville High School. The winner advances to face the winner of No. 1 seed Mineral Point and No. 3 seed Luther from the top side of the bracket in the sectional final.