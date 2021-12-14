Both the Marshall boys and girls varsity basketball squads headed to Deerfield High School on Saturday, Dec. 11 for a doubleheader with the Demons. With varying degrees of drama, both the boys and girls left with wins.
The boys were up first. Entering with a 4-0 record after ripping through their first four opponents, Deerfield could not escape the same fate. Up to this point in the season, the Cardinals had been carried by senior guard Craig Ward. He entered the game as the overwhelming scoring leader, averaging over 20 points.
In this one, Ward was able to delegate the scoring responsibilities. He contributed only nine points as senior forward Reid Truschinski took on the brunt of the scoring. He went to work in the post, putting up 16 field goal attempts and making 11. He led the Cardinals in scoring with 28 points.
Fellow senior Michael Lutz put on a show as well, scoring 18. Lutz nailed both of his 3-point attempts to help push him to the big point total and also grabbed a team-high nine rebounds.
With the post game running at full speed, Deerfield just couldn’t keep up. Marshall took a 33-20 lead into halftime and never looked back. The Cardinals never let up as they cruised to a 74-49 win. With the win, Marshall moves to 5-0 while Deerfield drops to 3-2. Deerfield was led in scoring by Cal Fisher with 17.
The drama increased tenfold in the following game as the girls took the court. Marshall desperately needed a win in this one. The Cardinals lost their first three games of the season but were showing signs of improvement. After beating Columbus on Dec. 2, Marshall suffered a heartbreaking 57-56 loss to Lodi on Dec. 6. Deerfield was an opportunity for the Cardinals to show if the improvement was a flash in the pan or legitimate good indication for the rest of the season. (
The Cardinals looked good for much of the game. Marshall led by double digits for long stretches, but the wheels started to fall off as the end of regulation approached. Deerfield knocked down some clutch free throws, tying the game at 50 to send the game into overtime after a dramatic comeback.
It was gut-check time for Marshall. It needed this win, it needed a strong start. The Cardinals answered the call. Marshall escaped with a 62-57 win to claim its second win of the season, moving to 2-5 overall. With the loss, Deerfield falls to 5-4.
The season carries on for both teams with a bit more positivity with the wins.
Next up for the boys is a home game with Poynette on Tuesday, Dec. 14. They’ll follow that up immediately with a game against Pardeeville on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at the Fiserv Forum. The Cardinals will have one more home game, Wednesday, Dec. 22 against Jefferson, before they head off to their holiday tournament. Marshall in the Evansville Shootout at Evansville High School, playing Beloit Memorial on Wednesday, Dec. 29 and Delavan-Darlen on Thursday, Dec. 30.
As for the girls, there are less games before their holiday tournament. Marshall will head to Cambridge on Friday, Dec. 17. Following that, Marshall will participate in the Dodgeland Winter Classic at Dodgeland High School. Opponents are still TBD, but Marshall will play both on Tuesday, Dec. 28 and Wednesday, Dec. 29.