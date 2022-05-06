There's no denying that Marshall and Waterloo are very familiar with each other, given their proximity and rivalry on the athletic field. This familiarity rung especially true on the softball field this season. Due to a rain postponement early in the season, both editions of this 2-game in-season rivalry happened in the same week.
In the first edition at Waterloo on Thursday, April 28, the Pirates rode some lively batting to a 15-3 run-rule victory. On Wednesday, May 4, the two teams met again at Marshall. This time, the Cardinals were set on not letting the same thing happen twice.
"Our attack plan in the first game was patience," Marshall head coach Erin Young said. "Turned out we were a little too patient. We drew 11 walks and didn't get aggressive when we needed to. Tonight, we knew we needed to come out, flip the script, and be aggressive."
Marshall kept things much closer, thanks in large part to an aggressive seventh inning, but Waterloo still scraped out a 6-4 victory. For the Pirates and head coach Deb Braatz, they knew getting the season sweep over the Cardinals would be no easy task.
"It's never going to be the same the second time around," Braatz said. "That's what happens when two good teams meet on the diamond. It's difficult coming to Marshall. The kids played tough from top to bottom and we did what we had to do to win."
Marshall showed it's commitment to making things difficult on the Pirates in the first inning. Sophomore Emily Brodbeck started on the mound for the Cardinals, and quickly escaped the top of the inning with three groundouts.
In the blink of an eye, Marshall had the bases loaded in the bottom of the first. Unfortunately for the Cardinals, it took two outs to get to that point and a subsequent groundout ended an early shot at a lead.
After a quiet second inning from both sides, the silence was broken by Waterloo in the top of the third.
Sophomore catcher Brenna Huebner kicked the inning off with a single. Junior shortstop Ava Jaehnke drew a walk to put runners on first and second for senior second baseman Michaela Riege. Riege put the ball in play and made it a tough play for Marshall's fielder. The play ended in an errant throw to first base, allowing Huebner to come around the bases for the first run of the game.
Jaehnke would score a play later as senior Kamden Fitzgerald put a sacrifice fly into center field to allow her to scoot home, bumping the lead to 2-0. The Pirates weren't done yet. Junior designated hitter Sophia Schneider walked up to the plate with two outs and came up clutch, poking a hit past Marshall's shortstop to bring Riege around. When the dust settled, Waterloo was up 3-0.
Marshall had a choice to make. It could settle for another tough outing like a few days prior, or it could fight back. The Cardinals chose to fight. Junior left fielder Halle Weisensel made a statement leading off the bottom of the third inning. She ripped a solo homerun to get Marshall's first run across the plate.
That was the end of Marshall's offensive production for the inning, but it seemed to spark something in the Cardinals' defense. Instead of hanging their heads about the inning previous, Marshall's defenders made some outstanding plays to force a three up, three down inning from Waterloo in the top of the fourth.
Defense highlighted the next few half innings. Heading into the top of the sixth inning, the game remained in favor of Waterloo, 3-1.
Schneider kicked the inning off with a single, and it was obvious to tell the Pirates were hungry for some runs. Katrina Freund followed this up with a single of her own and pushing Schneider to third. A wild pitch later, Schneider was sliding into home plate to boost Waterloo's lead to 4-1.
The Pirates weren't done. Senior center fielder Abbie Gier drew a walk to bring up Waterloo's starting pitcher on the day, junior Grace Marty. She gave herself an assist, ripping a grounder to Marshall's second baseman to allow Freund to score.
The scoring run continued as Huebner and Jaehnke drew walks to load the bases. Riege came up clutch once again, hammering a grounder to third which everyone beat out. The Pirates walked away from the inning with a 6-1 lead.
Again, Marshall refused to back down. The Cardinals put runners on first and third in the top of the sixth before the inning came to an end with a strikeout. After managing Waterloo's offense in the top of the seventh, the Cardinals dug in.
Junior third baseman Josi Mender and Weisensel led the inning off with singles. Freshman Sydney Stuntebeck showed confidence well beyond her years by stepping up and lacing a single into left field to bring Mender and Weisensel around to score. In a flash, Marshall only trailed 6-3 with no outs.
Stuntebeck was later batted around, but a foul popout ended the comeback attempt. Even in the loss, the Cardinals gained valuable lessons from the game.
"The focus for the evening was confidence," Young said. "It was about regrouping from getting run-ruled and having confidence tonight. The team the showed up in that seventh inning is a confident one that can do damage in the postseason. If we can hit the ball like we did, we'll be ready to end some seasons for a few different teams."
Following the showdown, Waterloo went on to crush Belleville, 13-1, in five innings on Thursday, May 5. Senior Quinnly Hush, Freund, and Schneider all hit homeruns in the blowout.
Marshall parlayed the positive momentum into a win as well by toppling Cambridge 3-0 on Thursday, May 5. Junior Allie Rateike pitched a gem, allowing only three hits and striking out five batters. Junior Zara Quam led the way offensively with a homerun.
After the successful midweek, Waterloo remains the only unbeaten team in the Capitol - South with a 6-0 record. Marshall remains in the mix in 3rd place with a record of 3-3.
Next up, Waterloo at non-conference Deerfield on Friday, May 6 to close out the week. As for Marshall, it will travel to Adams-Friendship on Friday, May 6 before hosting a doubleheader with Racine Case on Saturday, May 7.
Capitol - South softball standings
(overall records in parenthesis)
-as of Thursday, May 5
1. Waterloo, 6-0 (8-2)
2. Cambridge, 4-2 (7-3)
3. Marshall, 3-3 (6-4)
4. Wisconsin Heights, 2-4 (2-8)
5. Belleville, 0-6 (1-10)