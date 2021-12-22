Worship Dec. 23-Dec. 29 Waterloo and Marshall Worship Dec 22, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NON-DENOMINATIONAL New Crossing Church686 Progress Way, Sun Prairie608-834-8288office@newcrossing.orgwww.newcrossing.orgPastor Craig RobertsonSermons and services available online.CATHOLIC Holy Family ParishMarshall/Waterloo120 S. Beebe St., Marshall205 Milwaukee Ave., Waterloo(920) 478-2032www.holyfamily.infoRev. Jorge MiramontesServices streaming on the church’s YouTube channel.Thursday8:15 a.m. – Mass (Marshall)Friday8:15 a.m. – Mass (Waterloo School Gym)Saturday8:15 a.m. — Mass (Marshall)4 p.m. — Vigil Mass (Marshall)Sunday9 a.m. — Mass (Marshall)11 a.m. — Spanish Mass (Marshall)Monday6:30 p.m. – Mass (Waterloo Chapel)Tuesday6:30 p.m. – Mass (Marshall)Wednesday8:15 a.m. — Mass (Waterloo School Gym)Thursday8:15 a.m. – Mass (Marshall)LUTHERAN Holy Trinity Lutheran (ELCA)605 Madison St., Marshall(608) 655-4246www.holytrinitymarshall.compastor@holytrinity-marshall.comfacebook.com/holytrinity lutheranchurchwiFriday5:30 p.m. Christmas Eve Worship with Communion7:30 p.m. Christmas Eve Worship with CommunionSunday10 a.m. Communion WorshipTuesday7:30 p.m. AA MeetingWednesday6:30 p.m. Communion WorshipSt. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran (ELCA)226 E. Madison St., Waterloo(920) 478-2570www.stpaulswaterloo.comStPaulsWaterlooWi@gmail.comInterim Pastor: Rev. Robert MobergSunday9 a.m. – WorshipWednesday6:30 p.m. – WorshipServices will be streamed on Facebook Live and will also be available on our YouTube and cable channels.St. John Evangelical Lutheran413 E. Madison St., Waterloo (920) 478-2707www.stjohnwaterloo.comRev. Jim AdomeitRev. Chris EsmayFriday4 p.m. Christmas Eve worship7 p.m. Christmas Eve worshipSaturday9 a.m. Christmas Day worshipSunday8 a.m. Worship9:15 a.m. Bible Class10:30 a.m. Worship, K-8 SingTuesday10 a.m. Bible ClassThursday7 p.m. New Year’s Eve worshipSt. Paul Lutheran (WELS)204 Deerfield Road, Marshall(608) 655-4179www.stpaulmarshall.comInterim Pastor Don SchultzSunday9 a.m. Worship10 a.m. Sunday School, ages 4 through 8th grade10 a.m. Adult Bible ClassMETHODIST Waterloo United MethodistPastor Heidi Loomis318 Williams St., Marshall(608) 655-3932www.marshallumc.com348 W. Madison St.Waterloo, WI 53594(920) 478-2520www.umcwaterloo.orgSunday7 a.m. – Service posted on FacebookWednesday4 p.m. – Prayer Service posted on Facebook Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Marshall Village Board to pull out of EMS District Waterloo secures first win of season Lake Mills High School students released early out of abundance of caution Cardinals drop conference opener Recall petition against Waterloo School Board member Kate Lewandowski fails to get required signatures Latest e-Edition Waterloo-Marshall Courier To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Stable & Growing CQC Bulletin