Marshall’s Grant Chadwick (right) tries to control Ithaca-Weston’s Jed Scallon during a consolation bracket match at 195 pounds at the WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament on Friday, Feb. 25 at the Kohl Center.
After a 4th place finish in the 195 lbs. weight class in Division 3’s Sectional C at Westby High School, Marshall junior wrestler Grant Chadwick qualified for the state finals. The finals were held at the Kohl Center in Madison from Thursday, Feb. 24 through Saturday, Feb. 26. The competition proved to be tough as Chadwick lost both of his matches and did not place.
Chadwick’s competition began on Friday against the eventual 4th-place finisher, Shiocton’s Hunter Schuh. Schuh proved his worth, landing a quick takedown on Chadwick and securing a pin in 44 seconds to send him to the consolation bracket.
There, he would match up with Ithica/Weston’s Jed Scallion. The two were familiar with each other as they had wrestled at the Westby sectional just a week prior.
Scallion won via pin in 22 seconds in that first meeting en route to a 2nd place finish in the sectional.
A similar fate awaited Chadwick in the consolation bracket at the state finals. Chadwick escaped the first period this time around, but Scallion had already established a 5-0 lead. That lead grew to 7-0 in the second period thanks to a reversal before Scallion got in position for the pin. He got it at the 2:26 mark to end Chadwick’s time in the finals. Scallion would go on to win the consolation bracket and finish 3rd.
Chadwick closes his junior campaign with a solid 28-23 record. As one of three projected seniors on next year’s varsity lineup, Chadwick will be looked to for leadership in his last go-around as a Cardinal.