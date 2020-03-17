The 2020 WBCA Division 3 all-state team features four repeat selections: Ella Diny of Wrightstown, Callie Genke of Freedom, Anna Lutz of Marshall and Sami Martin of Platteville.
Lutz, a 6-foot-1 junior post, receives first-team All-State for a second consecutive season.
She led Marshall (21-5) to a sectional final appearance before falling to undefeated Platteville. The UW-Milwaukee commit helped lead the Cardinals to state titles as a freshman and sophomore. Lutz averaged 23 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.1 steals and 2 blocks per contest, and during the season became the program’s all-time leading scorer.
She enters her senior season with 1,479 points.
Lutz wasn’t the only Marshall player to be recognized as Laura Nickel received honorable mention honors.
Nickel, a 6-0 junior swing player, averaged 15.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2 steals per game while shooting 38 percent from 3-point range.
She enters her senior season with 1,051 points.
WBCA Division 3 All-State
Ella Diny Wrightstown Sr.
Bridget Froehlke Wrightstown Sr.
Callie Genke Freedom Jr.
Lily Krahn Prairie du Chien So.
Sarah Lazar Madison Edgewood Jr.
Isabella Lenz Prescott Jr.
Anna Lutz Marshall Jr.
Sami Martin Platteville Sr.
Peyton McGinnis Waupun Sr.
Mackenzie Tlachac Kewaunee Sr.
Honorable Mention
Abbie Aalsma Waupun So.
Olivia Argall Dodgeville Jr.
Kate Benes Lake Country Luth. Sr.
Baluck Deang MadisonEdgewood Jr.
Abi Fraaza Wittenberg-Birn. Jr.
Ellie Hoesley Arcadia Sr.
Gabby Johnson Freedom Sr.
Laura Nickel Marshall Jr.
Josie Nies Platteville Sr.
Maxine Paulowske Kewaskum Sr.
Haley Rens Laconia Jr.
Grace Schmidt Wat. Luther Prep So.
