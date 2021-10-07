Waterloo Fire Department members

Chief: Wesley Benisch
Assistant Chief: Chad Butzine
Captains: Ryan Weber, Jon Boedefeld
Lieutenants: Jason Butzine, Matthew Petrie, Craig Strobel
Secretary: Julie Kuhlow
EMS Training Coordinator: Tina Lange
Assistant Service Director: Russell Christianson
Other Members: Vern Butzine, Duane Olson, Tom Griffin, Anthony Weber, Ryan Weber, Eric Cotting, Jon Boedefeld, Chris Butzine, Keenan Hering, Ben Weber, Kory Wilke, Michelle Griffin, Matthew Petrie, Alex Hernandez, Christina Koppa, Nick Thomas, Saul Loya, Ron Boyer, Garry Whitebird, Bob Renforth, Sam Staude, Richard Stone, Colton Butzine, Kyle Joas, Kaitlin Neu, Daniel Aguero, Marco Torres, Jonathan Butzine, Heather Bahr, Odalys Gloris