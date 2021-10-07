You are the owner of this article.
Waterloo Fire Department members

Chief: Wesley Benisch

Assistant Chief: Chad Butzine

Captains: Ryan Weber, Jon Boedefeld

Lieutenants: Jason Butzine, Matthew Petrie, Craig Strobel

Secretary: Julie Kuhlow

EMS Training Coordinator: Tina Lange

Assistant Service Director: Russell Christianson

Other Members: Vern Butzine, Duane Olson, Tom Griffin, Anthony Weber, Ryan Weber, Eric Cotting, Jon Boedefeld, Chris Butzine, Keenan Hering, Ben Weber, Kory Wilke, Michelle Griffin, Matthew Petrie, Alex Hernandez, Christina Koppa, Nick Thomas, Saul Loya, Ron Boyer, Garry Whitebird, Bob Renforth, Sam Staude, Richard Stone, Colton Butzine, Kyle Joas, Kaitlin Neu, Daniel Aguero, Marco Torres, Jonathan Butzine, Heather Bahr, Odalys Gloris

