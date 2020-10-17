Stubby’s Bowl – Waterloo

Week of 10-12-20

Monday Night

High Team Series: F&M State Bank-1683.

High Team Game-Karen’s number 1 608.

Individuals: David Edwards 544 (202), Sam Hensler 533 (214), Keith Pocock 522 (209).

Tuesday Maunesha

High Team Series:

Patio Pounders 1851.

High Team Game-Patio Pounders 695.

Individuals: Kolton Jurss 549 (209), Richard Weihert 543 (202), Ken Oppermann 533 (236).

Wednesday Morning

Team High Series: Hearts 1816.

Team High Game: Hearts 657.

Individuals: Steve Horn 508.

Wednesday Businessmen

High Team Series: Andy’s Excav 2442.

High Team Game-Andy’s Excav 832.

Individuals: Andy Kuhl 620 (201-226), Keith Pocock 620 (213-223), Hannah Yelk 612 (214-224), Peter Yelk 609 (201-224), Ron Buschkopf 594 (203-201), Richard Weihert 570(237), Kevin Kail 547(205), Chris Hensler 536 (229), Joe Jazdzewski 533, Tony Reinhold 532, Nicki Edwards 527, David Edwards 523, Mike Oestreich 506,

Thursday Twilite-

High Team Series: Thirsty Beaver 1524.

High Team Game: Thirsty Beaver 541.

Individuals: Chris Hensler 635 (200-243), Michelle Holzhueter 528, Patty Wianecki 521, Lisa Bagneski 503, Sam Hensler 502.

