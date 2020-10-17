Stubby’s Bowl – Waterloo
Week of 10-12-20
Monday Night
High Team Series: F&M State Bank-1683.
High Team Game-Karen’s number 1 608.
Individuals: David Edwards 544 (202), Sam Hensler 533 (214), Keith Pocock 522 (209).
Tuesday Maunesha
High Team Series:
Patio Pounders 1851.
High Team Game-Patio Pounders 695.
Individuals: Kolton Jurss 549 (209), Richard Weihert 543 (202), Ken Oppermann 533 (236).
Wednesday Morning
Team High Series: Hearts 1816.
Team High Game: Hearts 657.
Individuals: Steve Horn 508.
Wednesday Businessmen
High Team Series: Andy’s Excav 2442.
High Team Game-Andy’s Excav 832.
Individuals: Andy Kuhl 620 (201-226), Keith Pocock 620 (213-223), Hannah Yelk 612 (214-224), Peter Yelk 609 (201-224), Ron Buschkopf 594 (203-201), Richard Weihert 570(237), Kevin Kail 547(205), Chris Hensler 536 (229), Joe Jazdzewski 533, Tony Reinhold 532, Nicki Edwards 527, David Edwards 523, Mike Oestreich 506,
Thursday Twilite-
High Team Series: Thirsty Beaver 1524.
High Team Game: Thirsty Beaver 541.
Individuals: Chris Hensler 635 (200-243), Michelle Holzhueter 528, Patty Wianecki 521, Lisa Bagneski 503, Sam Hensler 502.
