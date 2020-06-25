MITCHELL MOTL
Marshall High School
Sports you played in high school: Football, Basketball, and Baseball
Favorite sports moment: Pitching my first complete game and only giving up 2 runs
Favorite school subject(s): Psychology and Gym
Post high school plans: As of right now I work at Menards, but plan on entering the sales field
Song you’re listening to right now: Raised on Country by Chris Young
Favorite place to eat: Texas Roadhouse
I like competing against: Kendall Minick from Columbus
Motto/saying: I can accept failure but I can’t accept not trying
(0) comments
