Five Marshall High School graduates have been named to the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Conference All-Academic and Scholastic Honor Roll for the 2020-21 academic year.

Men: Adam Link (UW-Eau Claire, men’s basketball), Adam Wildman (UW-Platteville, men’s track & field) and Michael Kubicki (UW-Stevens Point, football). Women: Kelsey Bakken (UW-Eau Claire, women’s basketball) and Alanna Huggett (UW-Eau Claire, women’s cross country, track & field).

