A 20-4 run in the second half ultimately led Marshall to a Capitol South Conference win over Cambridge on Jan. 26.
After the two teams played to a 22-22 halftime tie, the Cardinals turned a one-point advantage into a 54-35 lead midway through the second half. Anna Lutz led the charge scoring 14 of her season-high 31 points during the outburst.
Laura Nickel added 19 points while senior Mya Andrews chipped in eight as the pair along with Lutz combined for 58 of Marshall's 63 points.
It marked the 100th game played between the Cardinals’ “Big 3” who have won 90 of those contests.
It was also Marshall 40th straight conference win dating back to the 2016-17 season.
Cambridge got 18 points from freshman Saveea Freeland while junior Mayah Holzhueter added 16. The 5-foot-11 forward scored eight points during a 9-0 Blue Jay run to end the first half, including a 17-foot jumper that tied the score.
MARSHALL 63, CAMBRIDGE 41
Marshall 22 41 — 63
Cambridge 22 19 — 41
Marshall (fg ft-fta pts) — Lutz 12 5-7 31, Andrews 4 0-3 8, Weisensel 0 3-4 3, Michalak 1 0-0 2, Nickel 8 3-4 19. Totals — 25 11-18 63.
Cambridge — Roidt 1 0-0 2, Holzhueter 8 0-0 16, Stenklyft 2 1-2 5, Freeland 7 3-4 18. Totals — 18 4-6 41.
3-point goals — M 2 (Lutz 2); C 1 (Freeland 1). Total fouls — M 12; C 14.
