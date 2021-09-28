Both Waterloo and Marshall’s volleyball squads were active over the weekend. Waterloo headed out to Lake County Lutheran High School to compete in the Lake County Lutheran Invitational while Marshall was at Westfield for the Westfield Invitational.
Marshall absolutely showed out at the Westfield Invitational, and the Cardinals needed it. Heading into the weekend, Marshall was licking its woulds after a rough 0-3 loss to Belleville on Tuesday, Sept. 21. The Cardinals had been battling a team-wide illness and were all out of sorts. Over the weekend, after a slow start, they turned it around.
Troubles persisted for the first game against host Westfield. The Cardinals lost in two sets, 17-25, 16-25, to start the day.
The next match against Pittsville was a gut check. Marshall easily could have packed it in and let the bad momentum continue. Instead, the Cardinals fought.
Marshall won the first set 25-15, but surrendered the second 17-25. Undaunted, the Cardinals came out on fire in the third set, winning 15-4 to secure the match win. The tables were turning. Freshman Kiersten Hoel and senior Erin Virgil combined for 11 kills in the match and sophomore Kate Luzenski contributed 19 assists. The Cardinals were starting to put it together.
“We progressively got better as the day went on,” Marshall head coach Christina Schmitz said. “We started off slow again and made a lot of unforced errors and really silly mistakes against Westfield. We completely turned it around against Pittsville and I was able to make a lot of different lineup changes.”
Momentum from the Pittsville win carried into the next match with Markesan. This time, the Cardinals didn’t even surrender a set as they won 25-19, 25-13. Luzenski again provided 19 assists, Hoel exploded for seven kills and both Luzenski and senior libero Izzy Llontop contributed six digs.
Things kept rolling in the final match of the day against Poynette. Marshall won in straight sets again, 25-19, 26-24. Halle Weisensel dropped in three aces, Luzenski had a day-high 20 assists, and Llontop contributed 18 digs.
For the day, Luzenski led the team in aces with six and in assists with 69 while also contributing the second-most digs with 33.
Llontop led the way in digs with 48. Junior Cortney Checky was also solid in service, delivering five aces. Hoel lived above the net, hammering home a team-high 26 kills while senior Abby Ward also pitched in 16.
As for Waterloo, the Pirates were impressive as well at the Lake County Lutheran Invitational. Waterloo participated in four matches on the day, winning three and losing one.
Just as it did with Marshall, Waterloo’s day started with a loss to the host team. Lake County Lutheran won, 25-18, 25-12 to kick the day off, despite an impressive nine kills from junior Rylee Duessler.
Next up for the Pirates was St. Marys Springs, and Waterloo enjoyed a nice bounce-back game. The Pirates won 25-19, 25-22 to get the day back on track.
Momentum from that match carried into the next one with Lake Mills. The L-Cats did manage to steal a set, but Waterloo still prevailed 25-21, 22-25, 16-14.
Still riding high, the day ended on a positive note for Waterloo. The Pirates won their final game against Nicolet 25-21, 25-15. The day served as some fantastic momentum for the Pirates heading into the week.
On Tuesday, Sept. 28, Marshall and Waterloo will meet for the second time this season. It was a dominant performance for Waterloo last time (Tuesday, Sept. 7) as the Pirates won 25-15, 25-14, 25-18. It’s been a winding road for both teams to get to this point in the season.
Waterloo had about a week-long struggle following the Marshall game with a poor performance at the Brookfield Central Invitational followed by its first conference loss of the season against Belleville. The Pirates come into the game with some conference momentum, however, having beaten both Wisconsin Heights and New Glarus last week.
Since the Waterloo game, Marshall has gone 1-2 in conference play. The Cardinals recently were battling illness but, as evidenced by this weekend’s performance, are rounding back into shape.
Both of these teams seem to be firing on all cylinders, and this is a must-win for both teams. Marshall, sitting with a 2-3 conference record, is running out of games to catch up.
A massive upset of the conference’s top team would go a long way. As for the 5-1 Pirates, New Glarus (4-2) is right on their heels. They can’t afford a slip right now if they want to take home the Capitol — South crown.
Following Tuesday’s showdown, Waterloo will have a week to rest before hosting Cambridge Tuesday, Oct. 5. Marshall will follow up Tuesday’s game by hosting Wisconsin Rapids Thursday, Sept. 30 before competing in the Rio Invitational Saturday, Oct. 2.