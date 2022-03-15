While there were varying degrees of on-court success for the Waterloo boys and girls basketball teams this season, two Pirates made their performances in the Capitol - South conference impossible to ignore. On the boys side, senior Eugene Wolff finished his career at Waterloo with a honorable mention all-conference selection. Just beginning her career for the girls team, sophomore Brenna Huebner picked up an honorable mention nod as well.
Eugene Wolff, senior, guard
After picking up Player of the Year honors on the football field in the fall, Wolff transitioned right into success on the basketball court. He was the Pirates' offensive lifeblood, scoring a team-high 14.8 points per game.
Wolff was most dangerous driving the lane. He could utilize either his speed or strength to get past his defenders and find a route to the hoop. This was most evident in a Dec. 16 road trip to Columbus, where he put up a career-high 30 points in a losing effort.
The Pirates only managed a 3-21 record this season, but Wolff's contributions on both sides of the ball were tremendous assets in keeping the Pirates in games.
Brenna Huebner, sophomore, guard
Huebner had a breakout campaign in 2021-22. After sowing the seeds of what she could be as a freshman, Huebner was the sole Pirate averaging double digit points by the season's end. Her 10.8 points per game and 5.9 boards per game helped propel the Pirates.
Huebner is a persistent driver who always seems to make the right cut at the right time. Her skills were best on display on a Dec. 7 trip to Deerfield, where the sophomore put up a career-high 20 points in a win.
Waterloo finished the year 9-16 and snagged a regional semifinal win before bowing out in the regional championship. With a host of returning talent coming back to surround her, this is only the beginning for Huebner.
--
Capitol - South girls basketball all-conference teams