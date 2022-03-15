While there were varying degrees of on-court success for the Waterloo boys and girls basketball teams this season, two Pirates made their performances in the Capitol - South conference impossible to ignore. On the boys side, senior Eugene Wolff finished his career at Waterloo with a honorable mention all-conference selection. Just beginning her career for the girls team, sophomore Brenna Huebner picked up an honorable mention nod as well. 

EUGENE WOLFF
Buy Now

Waterloo senior guard Eugene Wolff rises for a shot against Wisconsin Heights on Friday, Feb. 4. 

Eugene Wolff, senior, guard

After picking up Player of the Year honors on the football field in the fall, Wolff transitioned right into success on the basketball court. He was the Pirates' offensive lifeblood, scoring a team-high 14.8 points per game. 

Wolff was most dangerous driving the lane. He could utilize either his speed or strength to get past his defenders and find a route to the hoop. This was most evident in a Dec. 16 road trip to Columbus, where he put up a career-high 30 points in a losing effort.

The Pirates only managed a 3-21 record this season, but Wolff's contributions on both sides of the ball were tremendous assets in keeping the Pirates in games. 

BRENNA HUEBNER
Buy Now

Waterloo sophomore guard Brenna Huebner pushes the ball up the court against Lake Mills on Monday, Jan. 24.

Brenna Huebner, sophomore, guard

Huebner had a breakout campaign in 2021-22. After sowing the seeds of what she could be as a freshman, Huebner was the sole Pirate averaging double digit points by the season's end. Her 10.8 points per game and 5.9 boards per game helped propel the Pirates.

Huebner is a persistent driver who always seems to make the right cut at the right time. Her skills were best on display on a Dec. 7 trip to Deerfield, where the sophomore put up a career-high 20 points in a win. 

Waterloo finished the year 9-16 and snagged a regional semifinal win before bowing out in the regional championship. With a host of returning talent coming back to surround her, this is only the beginning for Huebner. 

--

Capitol - South girls basketball all-conference teams

1st Team-

Lindsey Schadewalt, sophomore, New Glarus

Callie Smith, senior, Belleville

Ava Foley, senior, Belleville

Mayah Holzhueter, senior, Cambridge

Allie Rateike, junior, Marshall

2nd Team-

Mickey Stampfl, senior, Belleville

Saveea Freeland, sophomore, Cambridge

Brooke Stenklyft, freshman, Cambridge

Alex Atwell, junior, New Glarus

Abby Ward, senior, Marshall

Honorable Mention-

Elle Lancaster, freshman, New Glarus

Peyton Yaun, senior, New GLarus

Wynn Held, sophomore, Marshall

Halle Weisensel, junior, Marshall

Brenna Huebner, sophomore, Waterloo

Kylee Doherty, senior, Wisconsin Heights

Recommended for you