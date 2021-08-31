The Marshall High School volleyball team started its season with two wins and three losses at the Monticello Invitational Saturday, Aug. 28. It was far from an ideal start to the season for the Cardinals despite the successes they found. The gyms had no air conditioning, which is not ideal for a volleyball tournament. Still, Marshall powered through the adverse environment to secure a few wins before kicking off Capitol South Conference play.
It was a great start to the day for the Cardinals with a 25-11, 25-13 victory over Juda. The following opponent, Belmont, proved to be more of a challenge. Marshall won the first set 25-21, but Belmont evened the score with a 25-22 win. In the final set, the Braves outlasted the Cardinals, winning 16-5.
Marshall was 1-1 on the day entering a matchup with host Monticello. Monticello came out hot, winning the first set 25-13. The Cardinals didn’t back down, returning serve with a 25-22 win in the second set to force a third. A hard fought battle ensued, but home court advantage favored Monticello. The Ponies won the final set 15-10 to knock the Cardinals down to 1-2 on the day.
Undeterred, Marshall bounced back in its next match with an impressive win against Albany. The Cardinals escaped the first set with a 26-24 win, then turned up the intensity to scorch the Comets 25-16. Marshall was back to .500 entering its final match of the day against Pecatonica.
The Vikings came ready to play, winning the first set 25-15. Not ready to let their day end just yet, the Cardinals fought hard in the second set. Ultimately, Pecatonica held strong, winning a tight 26-24 second set to win the match.
While Marshall would have liked to win a few more matches, it was still a promising start to the season for the Cardinals. Freshman Kierstin Hoel had herself a day, leading Marshall in kills with 19. She was followed closely by senior Erin Virgil with 18.
Senior and leader Izzy Llontop showed why she’s been trusted to lead this squad this season, tallying 52 digs and three assists on the day. Sophomore Kate Luzenski did her part as well, recording 25 digs and a whopping 72 assists on the day.
Luzenski made her impact felt in service as well. Her nine aces were most among Cardinals Saturday, followed closely by senior Abby Ward’s eight. Ward also showed up defensively, leading Marshall in blocks with three.
What this young Marshall team needs is experience. This invitational was a great opportunity for underclassmen like Hoel and Luzenski to get into the swing of things and prepare for conference play. Wins and losses aside, head coach Christina Schmitz was pleased with her Cardinals.
“With a very young team, overall we played well,” Schmitz said. “It was 100 degrees with no AC in the gyms, and having back to back games that went to 3 sets, by the time we were in our last match the girls were gassed. There were a couple sets where we came back from a roughly 6-point deficit to win which I think shows a lot of promise and it was a lot of fun to watch.”
Next up, Marshall dives right into conference play with a home match against Belleville on Thursday, Sept. 2.