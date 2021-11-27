The Waterloo Common Council has approved the replacement of lights in the council chambers after a long period of time of not being replaced.
“We’ve had lights in the council room that have not been replaced in years,” alderperson Tim Thomas said.
It was not said when the last time was that the lights were replaced.
The resolution approved Nov. 17 also authorized an expenditure for equipment repair for the Department of Public Works that was “unanticipated.” That was not to exceed $2,000.
According to the resolution approved, the Finance, Insurance and Personnel Committee recommended to the council the funds be used these repairs.
The measures were approved with the contingency that the expenditure would not exceed $1,400. That left $24,803.31 left in the emergency operational contingency fund this year.
Also approved was a service agreement between the city and the Watertown Humane Society for 2022, which will cost $4,651.72. According to the agreement, the fee paid for by the City of Waterloo is due within 30 days of the beginning of the year.
The agreement will start Jan. 1. The City of Waterloo is expected to provide full cooperation and assistance to the humane society, its officers, agents and employees to accomplish services, like confinement. The agreement also states that Waterloo Police Department officers will cooperate in the apprehension and/or destruction of “dangerous, vicious or completely uncatchable animals when such animals are mutually determined to be dangerous, vicious or completely uncatchable.”
As a part of the agreement, “where special supplies, stationery, notices, forms and similar materials are to be issued in the name of the city, the same shall be supplied by the city” to the humane society at the expense of the city and “shall be in addition to the annual contract rate.”
According to the agreement, the Waterloo Police Department, at its discretion, may issue at-large citations from information provided by the humane society.
The humane society will be expected to maintain updated and current records of how all animals are received and disposed of, and to allow the city and its employees open access and ability to inspect such records as requested at all reasonable times.
The humane society will be expected to keep office hours Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from noon to 5 p.m., and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, but may change “from time to time to better serve the community animals.” If the hours change, the city will receive written notice from the humane society.
According to the agreement, except in extenuating circumstances the humane society will respond to all calls, routine or emergency, within 60 minutes of calls placed between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week. The humane society will also respond within 90 minutes of calls placed between 7:01 p.m. and 6:59 a.m. seven days a week, but only if the situation is deemed an emergency by the police department.