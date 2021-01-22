Coming off a thrilling double-overtime win over Janesville Craig two days prior, the Marshall girls basketball team could ill afford to look past rival Waterloo and suffer a letdown in Thursday’s Capitol South Conference battle.
Mission accomplished.
The Cardinals (15-1 overall, 6-0 Cap. South), ranked No. 2 in the WisSports.net Coaches and No. 4 in the Associated Press Division 3 polls, fed off Tuesday’s momentum scoring the first 25 points of the game before rolling to a 73-18 Capitol South Conference win over the Pirates (8-10, 2-5).
“The Craig game was very physical and we had to play our ‘Big 3’ (Anna Lutz, Laura Nickel and Mya Andrews) almost the entire game, so we were worried about fatigue tonight,” said Marshall head coach Doug Pickarts. “We have another big game with Pewaukee on Saturday, so coaching-wise I was hoping we didn’t overlook Waterloo. I was pretty pleased with our overall effort.”
Behind a game-high 23 points from UW-Milwaukee commit Anna Lutz the Cardinals won their ninth consecutive game, while extending the program’s Capitol South winning streak to 39 games dating back to the 2016-17 season.
Lutz was unstoppable scoring 13 points during that 25-0 run to begin the game. The 6-foot-1 power forward made five shots from right under the basket, while adding a 15-foot jumper and a free throw. Lutz finished the first half with 19 of her game-high total.
Meanwhile, Waterloo had more than its share of trouble just getting the ball across midcourt as Marshall put on a half-court press. That pressure forced the Pirates to turn the ball over eight times while they missed their first seven shots from the field.
“I thought we did a pretty good job of getting after them; Laura and Mya had a bunch of steals and they really didn’t have an answer for Anna,” Pickarts said. “After it was 25-0 I took our half-court trap off, that allowed us to work on our half-court defense, which always needs work.”
Senior Skyler Powers ended Waterloo’s drought by banking in a 15-footer with 10 minutes, 51 seconds left in the first half. But, the Pirates trailed 41-9 at the half.
“We have to play better from the tip to the end — from passing, catching shooting and cutting — we can’t go into a game already timid and beat before the game even begins, or you will never beat them” said Waterloo head coach Gabe Haberkorn.
Marshall extended its winning streak in the rivalry to 28 games.
“When you go up against the best you have to play your best,” added Haberkorn.
Pickarts pulled most of his starters with 9 minutes remaining, as the running clock went into effect as the Cardinals held a 40+ point advantage. That allowed several reserves to get some extended playing time including senior Skyla Michalak who hit a couple of 3-point baskets and finished with a season-high eight points.
“She’s coming back from an ACL (injury) and hasn’t gotten a lot of time, but she knocked down a couple of 3s so I was happy for her; it’s nice to see a senior get in and have success.”
The Pirates played their fourth game without sophomore Julia Asik, who remains out due to contact tracing. Asik is slated to return next week.
Marshall also got double-digit performances from Andrews and Nickel, who scored 10 points each, while Michalak and junior Abby Ward each tallied eight.
Powers paced the Pirates with six and senior Joslyn Wolff added five.
Up Next
Both teams play non-conference games Saturday. Marshall travels to Pewaukee to take on the Pirates, ranked No. 6 in the AP Division 2 poll, at 1 p.m. Waterloo hosts Madison Edgewood in a 2:30 p.m. start at Waterloo Fieldhouse.
MARSHALL 73, WATERLOO 18
Marshall 41 32 — 73
Waterloo 9 9 — 18
Marshall (fg ft-fta pts) — Lutz 10 3-5 23, Andrews 5 0-1 10 Rateike 1 0-1 2 Weisensel 4 0-0 10, G. Hellenbrand 1 0-0 2, Michalak 3 0-0 8, Nickel 4 2-2 10, Ward 3 0-0 8. Totals — 29 5-9 73.
Waterloo — Webster 1 0-0 2, Zimbric 0 1-2 1, Powers 2 2-2 6, Blundell 1 0-0 2, Huebner 1 0-0 2 Wolff 2 1-2 5. Totals — 7 4-6 18.
3-point goals — M 6 (Weisensel 2, Michalak 2, Ward 2); W 0. Total fouls — M 10; W 1.
