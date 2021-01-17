CAMBRIDGE

Just 12 points separated Cambridge/Marshall from a Capitol Conference dual win as the Blue Jays/Cardinals suffered a 36-24 defeat to visiting Columbus Jan. 14.’

Tucker Cobb and Kody Finke earned the team’s lone wins on the mat during regulation. Cobb pinned Logan Raeder in 2 minutes, 40 seconds.

Finke earned a first-period pin with a 51-second fall over Gwen Dawson.

Unfortunately, C/M had to forfeit at 113, 152, 160, 170 and 182.

Cambridge/Marshall’s Drew Johnson (126) and Mitchell Gomez (285) received forfeit victories.

In exhibition wrestling, at 126 Johnson pinned Gwen Dawson in 1:05; at 113 Cobb pinned A.J. Pennington in 2:40; and at 120 Finke stuck Pennington in 1:22.

Up Next

Cambridge/Marshall will wrap up the regular season Friday at Waterloo. The Capitol Conference dual begins at 7 p.m.

COLUMBUS 36, CAMBRIDGE 24

106 — Cobb, CM, pinned Raeder, Col, 2:40.

113 — Pennington, Col, received forfeit.

120 — Finke, CM, pinned G. Dawson, Col, :51.

126 — Johnson, CM, received forfeit.

132 — Double forfeit.

138 — Double forfeit.

145 — Double forfeit.

152 — Olmsted, Col, received forfeit.

160 — Andler, Col, received forfeit.

170 — Goelzer, Col, received forfeit.

182 — L. Dawson, Col, received forfeit.

195 — Double forfeit.

*220 — Holdorf, Col, pinned Flom-Pressley, CM, 1:01.

285 — Gomez, CM, received forfeit.

*starting weight

Load comments