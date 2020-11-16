Stubby’s Bowl – Waterloo

Week of 11-9-20

Monday Night

High Team Series: Karen’s Just 1 More 1870.

High Team Game: Karen’s just 1 more 665.

Individuals: Keith Pocock 607 (236), Laurie Frey 543 (213), Jonathan Schoemann 537 (215), Sam Hensler 514 (201).

Tuesday Maunesha

High Team Series: Stubby’s 2138.

High Team Game: Stubby’s 806.

Individuals: Kolton Jurss 576 (248), Ken  Oppermann 543, Van Stenberg 525 (201), Ken Scott 524, Jonathan Schoemann 513 (208).

Wednesday Morning

High Team Series: Spades 1752.

High Team Game: Spades 640.

Individuals: Steve Horn 524, Jonathan Schoemann 501

Wednesday Businessmen

High Team Series: Andy’s Ecav 2306.

High Team Game: Andy’s Excav 781.

Individuals: Andy Kuhl 639 (206-242), Beau Crawley 636 (257-202), Chris Hensler 608 (203-226), Brandon Schmidt 582 (212), Lane Gander 568 (221), Austin Powers 551, Joe Jazdzewski 550 (223), Ron Buschkopf 548, Keith Pocock 527, Richard Raisbeck 526 (214), David Edwards 523, Mike Anton 505, Bryan Colden 503.

Thursday Twilite

High Team Series: The Shop 1439.

High Team Game: Rooster in a Hen House 535. Individuals: Chris Hensler 563, Ben Monday 548 (212), Ben Fugate 555 (202-209), Patty Wianecki 515 (202).

