Stubby’s Bowl – Waterloo
Week of 11-9-20
Monday Night
High Team Series: Karen’s Just 1 More 1870.
High Team Game: Karen’s just 1 more 665.
Individuals: Keith Pocock 607 (236), Laurie Frey 543 (213), Jonathan Schoemann 537 (215), Sam Hensler 514 (201).
Tuesday Maunesha
High Team Series: Stubby’s 2138.
High Team Game: Stubby’s 806.
Individuals: Kolton Jurss 576 (248), Ken Oppermann 543, Van Stenberg 525 (201), Ken Scott 524, Jonathan Schoemann 513 (208).
Wednesday Morning
High Team Series: Spades 1752.
High Team Game: Spades 640.
Individuals: Steve Horn 524, Jonathan Schoemann 501
Wednesday Businessmen
High Team Series: Andy’s Ecav 2306.
High Team Game: Andy’s Excav 781.
Individuals: Andy Kuhl 639 (206-242), Beau Crawley 636 (257-202), Chris Hensler 608 (203-226), Brandon Schmidt 582 (212), Lane Gander 568 (221), Austin Powers 551, Joe Jazdzewski 550 (223), Ron Buschkopf 548, Keith Pocock 527, Richard Raisbeck 526 (214), David Edwards 523, Mike Anton 505, Bryan Colden 503.
Thursday Twilite
High Team Series: The Shop 1439.
High Team Game: Rooster in a Hen House 535. Individuals: Chris Hensler 563, Ben Monday 548 (212), Ben Fugate 555 (202-209), Patty Wianecki 515 (202).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.