CAMBRIDGE — Wisconsin Dells pilot, Michael Grueneberg, charged to the front of the field on Saturday night and drove away to win the Jensen Plumbing 50 lap Late Model main event. The win marks Grueneberg’s fourth feature victory on the 2020 season with only one more week of points racing left to determine the championship.
LATE MODEL
After a caution on the opening lap, Pat Richgels and Craig Phillips led the field to green with Phillips grabbing the early lead. Seth Reamer moved around Richgels to gain the second spot on lap eight with Kyle Smith following into third. On lap 15, Reamer began working the low side of Phillips at the front, taking the lead away on lap 19. By this point. Grueneberg had made his way up into the top three from his sixth row starting spot. Grueneberg slipped past Phillips for second on lap 22, brining Riley Stenjem along for third. Grueneberg continued forward, pulling up behind Reamer on lap 30. When Reamer dropped to the bottom of the racing surface, Grueneberg charged up alongside him on the high side. After a brief battle, Grueneberg moved ahead of the Reamer and immediately began to stretch his advantage. At the checkers, it was Grueneberg for the win followed by Nottestad, Reamer, Stenjem and Stephen Scheel.
SPORTSMAN
It Sportsman action, it was Fort Atkinson’s Tyler Deporter ending the evening with the 40 lap feature win. Tytus Helgestad took the early lead from the front row with Jim Taylor up to second on lap two. Chris Weber got by Taylor for second on lap nine as he closed in on Helgestad at the front. Just before the halfway point, Weber began to challenge Helgestad for the top spot, peeking to the outside of the leader. Helgestad continued to hold off Weber’s advances, allowing Randy Breunig to join the battle as well. Weber continued to search for an opening to get by Helgestad for the lead as the laps dwindled. As they raced into turn one for the final time, Weber got under Helgestad and the duo made contact. Weber emerged with the lead with Tyler Deporter looking to take advantage of the contact. Deporter motored up alongside Weber as they race door to door off turn four. Weber nipped Deporter at the line to complete the race. But following post-race inspection, Weber was forced to vacate his finish, handing the win to Deporter. Helgestad was credited with second with Breunig, Chris Jones and Bobby Selsing Jr rounding out the top five.
HOBBY STOCK
Nick Bruley of Johnson Creek claimed the 25 lap Hobby Stock feature. Ken Scott and Robbie Rucks battled for control at the drop of the green. Rucks eventually moved ahead on lap five with Scott back to second. A caution on lap eight pitted the duo back on the front row for the restart, with Rucks once again moving into command. After a challenge from Scott Riedner, Rucks recleared for the lead with Bruley charging toward the front. Bruley got around Riedner for second on lap 14 and drew up behind Rucks. On lap 17, Bruley dove under Rucks as they raced off turn two. After a three lap affair, Bruley moved out front alone with Christian Janssen moving up to challenge Rucks for second. Bruley flew to the checkers from there to pick up the win with Janssen getting by Rucks for second. Jared Vike was fourth with Riedner completing the top five.
ROAD WARRIOR
Bill Sweeney of Lake Mills extended his lead in the standings by winning the 15 lap Road Warrior feature. After an early caution, Sweeney flew into the lead with AJ Accardi following into second. Sweeney quickly pulled away from the pack with Accardi trying to stay in his tracks. Sweeney ran the remainder of the feature unchallenged to score the win with Accardi settling for second. Jim Ronspiez, Rodger Stephenson and Alex Noel rounded out the top five.
LEGENDS
James Lynch of Palos Park, IL, inherited the win in the 30 lap Legends season championship feature event. Dillon Schwanbeck charged into the lead on lap four with Kenny Storkson up to second behind him. After a caution on lap seven, Schwanbeck returned to the lead with Aaron Moyer sliding in behind him. Moyer drew even with Schwanbeck on lap eight, briefly taking the lead while Ethan Ross moved up to challenge Schwanbeck for second. Ross moved past Schwanbeck and continued forward alongside Moyer. Ross cleared for the lead on lap 12 as Lynch joined the battle at the front. After the second caution on lap 15, Ross returned to the top spot with Lynch up to second and pressuring for the lead. Lynch briefly got by Ross, with Ross taking the lead back on lap 19. The trio raced together until a lap 28 caution slowed the pace, setting up a green/white/checkered finish. Ross led the pack back to green and remained out front through the checkers. Following post-race inspection, Ross was forced to vacate his position, handing the win to Lynch. Moyer was second followed by Schwanbeck, Storkson and Michael Guderski. With his second place finish, Moyer sewed up the 2020 Legends championship. The title is Moyer’s fourth consecutive championship at Wisconsin’s Action Track.
BANDOLERO
A caution marred 20 lap Bandolero feature ended with Portage’s Alex Hartwig in victory lane. Collin Murphy lead early from the pole with Chase Wangsness up to second. Wangsness moved ahead of Murphy on lap four with Tucker Bodendorfer following into second. Hartwig joined the leaders on lap seven with Wangsness still showing the way. But on lap eight, Wangsness spun his machine in turn two to force the first of several cautions. Bodendorfer moved into the lead on the restart with Jevin Guralski up to second. After the second yellow on lap nine, Bodendorfer moved back into the lead with Hartwig now coming up on the low side. On lap 11, Bodendorfer wiggled as they exited turn two, allowing Hartwig to slip into the lead. Lap 12 saw the first of many yellow flag periods, with Hartwig leading the way through it all. At the end, it was Hartwig for the win followed by Guralski, Laney Osborne, Bodendorfer and Cohen Henze. With her third place finish, Laney Osborne of Janesville put the finishing touches on her first Bandolero track championship.
UP NEXT
This Saturday, Sept. 12, is Season Championship Night presented by Griffin Ford of Fort Atkinson with time trials at 5 p.m. and racing at 7 p.m. Jefferson Speedway is located halfway between Jefferson and Cambridge on Hwy 18. Please visit jeffersonspeedway.com for more information.
