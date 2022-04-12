The Waterloo track & field program was an admittedly fresh group heading into the 2022 season. The boys only had three letterwinners returning. The girls were more on the experienced side with eight letterwinners back for the squad. The Pirates kicked off their season in style, however, at the Prairie Street Meet at Fall River High school on Tuesday, Apr. 5.
The boys took 1st as a team with 178 points and the girls claimed 2nd with 112 team points, behind only host school Fall River with 143.
The boys got a major lift from sophomore Ryan Sturgill who, in his first year with the program, showed he was not to be trifled with in the sprints. He won both the 100 meter and 200 meter dashes with times of 12.15 seconds and 24.53 seconds, respectively.
Waterloo head coach Shane Seefeld was optimistic in the preseason about junior Sam Billingsley’s growing abilities in the hurdles. He was proven correct as Billingsley put on a show. He took 2nd in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 20.16 seconds and won the 300 meter hurdles race with a time of 50.93 seconds.
The winning didn’t stop there for the Pirates. They took home first in the 4x200 relay as the quartet of Ryan and Dakota Sturgill, senior Luke Fiederowicz, and sophomore Trevor Firari raced to a time of 1.41.53. Waterloo’s 4-man lineup in the 4x400 relay, consisting of Fiederowicz, freshman David Cefalu, sophomore Matteo Cefalu, and Dakota Sturgill picked up 2nd place with a time of 4.23.00.
In the field portion of the event, junior Austin Schonhoff claimed 2nd in the discus with a toss of 99’3. Sophomore Benny Marshall was the top dog in the high jump with a jump of 5’0”. The Pirates claimed 2nd and 3rd in the pole vault as Ryan Sturgill vaulted a 9’0” and Ryan Fugate put up a 7’0”. Dakota Stugrill nabbed 1st in the long jump with a score of 17’11.5” also took home the top score in the triple jump with his 38’6” leap.
The boys’ 178 team points outpaced Fall River in 2nd with 149 and Valley Christian in 3rd with 77.
While the boys took home a 1st place finish on Tuesday, the girls were no slouches, either.
Waterloo had a great showing in the field portion of the day. Sophomore Maren Dolfin put up a 14’3” in the long jump to claim 2nd place. Junior Maddie Webster claimed a 2nd place finish herself in the discus with a throw of 73’. The 2nd place finishes didn’t end there as sophomore Alisa Sheshina claimed silver with her 6’6” vault in the pole vault.
The Pirates were able to nab some 1st place finishes on the track as well. The 4x800 relay team of Maddie Webster, freshman Sydney Gordon, freshman Evie Quamme, and sophomore Cordelia Webber put up a time of 14:40.00 to claim the top spot. The 4x400 team of Dolfin, sophomore Evelyn Dominguez-Carillo, senior Sarah Spies, and sophomore Corryn Retzloff put up a time of 5:55.00 for 1st place as well.
Spies would find some individual success, taking 2nd in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 1:03.15.
Waterloo also picked up a pair of 3rd place finishes in the sprints. Dolgin took 3rd in the 200 meter dash with a time of 32.53 and sophomore Reina Degler took 3rd in the 400 meter dash with a time of 1:15.32.
The Pirates followed this early season triumph with a trip to the Berry Invitational at Mayville High School on Monday, Apr. 11. This proved to be much stiffer competition as the boys finished in 5th with 65 team points and the girls took 7th with 30.5 team points.
The boys’ day was highlighted by two great performances in the hurdles. Junior Rick Ugorji was outstanding in the 110 meter hurdles, where he took 2nd with a time of 19.04. Billingsley put on a show himself in the 300 meter hurdles, taking 2nd as well with a time of 50.44.
Waterloo also got a nice run out of its 4x400 relay team of Dakota Sturgill, Fiedorowicz, Ryan Sturgill, and David Cefalu, which claimed 3rd with a time of 3:52.67.
The field portion of the event was highlighted by Dakota Sturgill, who took 3rd in the triple jump with a 37’10” and 4th in the long jump with a 17’9.50”.
On the girls side, the Pirates got their best finish of the day on the track in the 4x800 relay. Waterloo’s team of senior Abigail Quamme, Maddie Webster, junior Bella Degler, and Evie Quamme ran to a time of 14:06.99 to take 4th.
After hosting a meet on Tuesday, Apr. 12, Waterloo’s track & field season continues with a meet at Cambridge on Tuesday, Apr. 19.